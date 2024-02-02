Select Edition

New Penina Pasifka side to compete in Super Rugby W

By Ian Cameron
Linda Fiafia of Manusina Samoa (C) passes during the match between the New Zealand Black Ferns XV and Manusina XV at Navigation Homes Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Pukekohe, New Zealand. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Rugby Australia has announced a collaboration with the Australian Government Oceania Rugby and World Rugby to form the Penina Pasifika Women’s rugby team.

This new team will join the Super Rugby W preseason showcasing talent mainly from Samoa and Tonga. The Penina Pasifika is set to debut against the Queensland Reds on February 24 with subsequent matches against the ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs slated for early March.

Jilly Collins RA’s GM of Women’s Rugby expressed enthusiasm about the inclusion of the Penina Pasifika in the 2024 Super W preseason. “We are delighted to welcome the Penina Pasifika to Australia as part of the 2024 Super W preseason. These high-quality matches will provide invaluable preparation and development opportunities for all the players involved,” said Collins.

“Rugby Australia extends its gratitude for the generous support provided through our partnership with PacificAus Sports for making this tour possible.

“With Australia gearing up to host the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup, it’s great to play our part in the continued growth of the women’s game in the Pacific.”

The establishment of the Penina Pasifika team aligns with Australia’s broader objectives in strengthening women’s rugby particularly ahead of hosting the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The team’s introduction follows the success of the Fijian Drua who are the current champions of the Super Rugby W competition emphasizing the growing influence and competitive nature of Pacific teams in the rugby landscape.

“The Australian Government is committed to supporting sport in the Pacific and further strengthening our close regional ties,” Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy said.

“The Pacific is bursting with talent – we are proud to be providing opportunities for Pacific female athletes to compete at the highest level and inspire the next generation of Pacific stars.

“We wish Penina Pasifika the best of luck in the preseason tournament for the premier women’s rugby in the Pacific, Super W.”

“Our Pasifika women are a force to be reckoned with within the rugby world. Playing for Penina Pasifika will give us an opportunity to grow as players and allow our women to express themselves on the field,” Samoan and Penina Pasifika player Nina Foaese added.

“Playing for Penina Pasifika will also provide an important income through rugby to help aiga (family) back home.

“I know firsthand the vast talent amongst Pacific players. I am honoured to learn from Penina Pasifika coaches and to have the opportunity to appreciate each other’s values and culture. I look forward to inspiring our younger sisters back home.”

Netherlands v Sweden: How the second-oldest rivalry in women's Test rugby started

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the inaugural meeting between the teams, the Netherlands travelling to Malmö where they beat Sweden 34-0 on 21 October 1984. At that time only three previous official women's Test matches had been staged, all between the Dutch and France.

