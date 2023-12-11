Munster statement: Fan and player incident at Thomond Park

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland make ‘unreal’ SVNS history with first-ever win over NZ

2

Bryan Redpath assesses the challenges facing young Scottish talent

3

Racing 92 statement: Henry Arundell confirms his future

4

Rugby union stars who tried league

5

'The ref was like are you sure?': Willemse relives scrum call off mark

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'

Rob Baxter's model showed the way on a huge Champions Cup weekend for English clubs.

Investec Champions Cup News

Dan McKellar implies Leicester got hair dryer treatment at half-time vs Stormers

Harlequins shock Stuart Lancaster's Racing 92 in Paris

What banned Ronan O'Gara made of Leinster's win over La Rochelle

Three England rookies who tore it up in Investec Champions Cup Round 1

More Investec Champions Cup More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Chiefs prodigy Ratima balances expectation ahead of huge opportunity
A
Andrew 14 minutes ago

Roigard Ratima and Fakatava. No has beens.

Go to comments More News
'Exeter Chiefs represent the straight-shooting honesty of English rugby'
M
Mzilikazi 57 minutes ago

“It is the recruitment model which has sustained them in times of trouble.” Looking the current squad, Exeter have indeed picked up some good players for Rob Baxters coaching team to work with. And just worth remembering, as an aside, that Rob Baxter is Tavistock born, and a player of 14 years with the club, ten as captain. Man, that alone is pure gold…the club is in his blood ! In addition to the newly recruited players you mention, Nick, I also see some very useful names on their roster. Jonny Gray, Henry Slade, big names, Jacques Vermeulen, Ollie Devoto. Christ Tshiunza, developed by the club as he is just 21 ? And Patrick Schickerling, at 25, still his best years ahead, one would hope. Only one Australian nowadays, Scott Sio. he has, imo, developed a lot with age and experience. Changed days, when Exeter had that core of Australians, led by Nic White and Greg Holmes.

Go to comments More News
Investec Champions Cup

Munster statement: Fan and player incident at Thomond Park

By Ian Cameron
Limerick , Ireland - 9 December 2023; A general view of Thomond Park before the Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 Round 1 match between Munster and Aviron Bayonnais in Limerick. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster have banned a fan from attending home games after an incident with a Bayonne player over the weekend during the Investec Champions Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The encounter ended in a frustrating 17-17 draw for the Reds in Limerick but the incident early in the second half caught the attention of many watching at home.

During Saturday’s Champions Cup match at Thomond Park, a Munster rugby fan could be seen grabbing the jersey of Bayonne player Konstantin Mikautadze during an onfield scuffle.

The 6’5, 130kg Georgian lock shaped to punch the fan before Munster’s Tom Ahern intervened, possibly saving his bacon.

Donal Lenihan, providing commentary for RTE, criticized the fan’s involvement in the altercation.

An investigation took place, with the Irish province revealing that the fan had turned himself in over the incident.

Munster have released the following statement: “Munster Rugby can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter involved in an incident at Thomond Park on Saturday from attending Munster Rugby home games.

“An investigation commenced on Sunday with the supporter getting in contact with the province this morning to identify himself and apologise for his actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Munster Rugby will be contacting Aviron Bayonnais and EPCR to apologise for the incident.”

You can view the incident in the article below:

Related

Munster rugby fan provokes 130kg giant in ugly on-field confrontation

Footage has emerged of a bizarre scene at Thomond Park during the European Champions Cup match between Munster and Bayonne, which captures Munster fan inserting himself in a scuffle between players.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE ‘It’s hard to see the path a good young player takes’: Bryan Redpath on Scottish rugby’s development issue ‘It’s hard to see the path a good young player takes’: Bryan Redpath on Scottish rugby’s development issue
Search