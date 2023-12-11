Munster statement: Fan and player incident at Thomond Park

Munster have banned a fan from attending home games after an incident with a Bayonne player over the weekend during the Investec Champions Cup.

The encounter ended in a frustrating 17-17 draw for the Reds in Limerick but the incident early in the second half caught the attention of many watching at home.

During Saturday’s Champions Cup match at Thomond Park, a Munster rugby fan could be seen grabbing the jersey of Bayonne player Konstantin Mikautadze during an onfield scuffle.

The 6’5, 130kg Georgian lock shaped to punch the fan before Munster’s Tom Ahern intervened, possibly saving his bacon.

Donal Lenihan, providing commentary for RTE, criticized the fan’s involvement in the altercation.

An investigation took place, with the Irish province revealing that the fan had turned himself in over the incident.

Munster have released the following statement: “Munster Rugby can confirm that a decision has been made to prohibit the supporter involved in an incident at Thomond Park on Saturday from attending Munster Rugby home games.

“An investigation commenced on Sunday with the supporter getting in contact with the province this morning to identify himself and apologise for his actions.

“Munster Rugby will be contacting Aviron Bayonnais and EPCR to apologise for the incident.”

