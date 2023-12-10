Munster rugby fan provokes 130kg giant in ugly on-field confrontation
Footage has emerged of a bizarre scene at Thomond Park during the European Champions Cup match between Munster and Bayonne, which captures Munster fan inserting himself in a scuffle between players.
The scuffle unfolded near spectators after a contentious play by a Bayonne player halted a Ben O’Connor kick and chase along the touchline.
The footage captures the moment when Bayonne second row Konstantin Mikautadze, a towering Georgian lock, found himself at the centre of a confrontation with Munster players.
During the brouhaha, the fan’s arm emerged into the shot, pulling the 6’5, 130kg giant backwards and triggering a potentially explosive situation. Remarkably, the fan managed to hold on to his pint of Guinness in one hand, even as the hulking Georgian shaped to punch him. Mikautadze, clearly annoyed, teetered on the brink of reacting before Munster’s Tom Ahern intervened, preventing a serious altercation.
Referee Luke Pearce swiftly ushered the players away from the sidelines as tensions simmered down.
Ireland legend Donal Lenihan criticized the fan’s interference during the RTE commentary, emphasizing the inappropriate nature of getting involved in on-field matters.
A bit silly pic.twitter.com/QuxQNlNUGz
— SmallClone (@Smallclone_) December 10, 2023
Comments
