‘It’s true’: France playmaker Romain Ntamack drops Super Rugby hint

Eddie Jones confirms interest in Japan coaching job

'It's a sad thing about the sport': Wayne Barnes' retirement plea to stop trolls

Wayne Barnes on what football can learn from rugby amid VAR controversy

International

Munster boss Graham Rowntree provides bleak RG Snyman prognosis before surgery

By Josh Raisey
RG Snyman of South Africa during the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final match between France and South Africa at the Stade de France in Paris, France. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has provided an update on how long South Africa lock RG Snyman will be out for with his shoulder injury, saying it will be “months, not weeks.”

The 28-year-old collected his second World Cup winner’s medal two weeks ago, but picked up a shoulder injury in the 12-11 win over the All Blacks in the final which will require surgery. The 6ft 9in lock is set to go under the knife on Friday, and Rowntree has confirmed that the United Rugby Championship winners will be without him for the foreseeable future.

“Devastated for him,” said Rowntree, as reported by the the Irish Independent ahead of Munster’s contest with Ulster on Friday.

“He can’t get a break. He’s having an operation in South Africa on Friday this week, and ultimately we’ll have to see what the surgeon finds when he goes in there. That’ll give us an exact timeline but it’s going to be months, not weeks.

“He came in late last season, had a late run, himself and Tadhg Beirne to the season last year. The way he’s played for South Africa in the World Cup, he’s been a real force. I’m gutted for him, gutted for him.”

Rowntree has also confirmed that fly-half Joey Carbery will also spend an extended period on the sidelines as well and will also require an operation after sustaining an injury against Benetton at the end of last month.

Rowntree added: “He is having an operation this week and it will be months.

“It will be a few months. Another one, we will see what they find when they go in there but it will be a few months.

“So it is important that we test our depth, isn’t it, around that ten position. Joey is big shoes to fill, so we have to push these young men, we have got to get them through.”

