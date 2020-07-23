10:06am, 23 July 2020

Mike Ruddock is staying with the Ospreys for the next three years after agreeing to become the Guinness PRO14 club’s new development director. The 2005 Wales Grand Slam-winning coach initially returned to Swansea last December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruddock had been coaching in Ireland with All-Ireland League club Lansdowne, but he was tempted home after Ospreys fell into disarray during the 2019/20 season. Head coach Allen Clarke was ousted and after Ruddock completed a performance review, he was appointed performance director.

He went on to play a major role in the recruitment of new head coach Toby Booth, along with attack coach Brock James, and he now takes up a specially created position at the Welsh club.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

“I’m delighted to continue my involvement with the Ospreys and I would like to thank everyone at the region for their fantastic support during the last six months,” said Ruddock on the club’s website.

“I have passed on the high performance baton to new head coach Toby Booth and his talented coaching team. During my time at the Ospreys, I have been heavily involved with the coach and player recruitment plus the setting up of our excellent new temporary training facility at Swansea RFC.

“It gives me a chance to help shape the future of the Ospreys by encouraging quality players to come into & through our system, & to nurture & develop them as players & people."?? Read the full news on Mike Ruddock's new role here?

?? https://t.co/oLg6UhSYnM#OurBloodIsBlack pic.twitter.com/l7830ng7GZ — Ospreys (@ospreys) July 23, 2020

“Now that the foundations for success are in place it is the right time to move into another challenging role. As the club’s first development director I’m able to consider a much broader remit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If needed I can still support the high performance end of the organisation. However, the main focus of my role will be to support our performance pathway model. It’s a challenging and much-needed role as we strive to identify and mould the next generation of Ospreys.

“This is a new chapter for the Ospreys. We have recruited an outstanding head coach and I’m excited by the quality of our coaching team. We have a new training venue and a very talented squad. I can’t wait to see the team in action.”

Andrew Millward, Ospreys managing director, added: “Mike’s experience, knowledge and contacts in the game have proved invaluable for the Ospreys and I’m delighted to see him carry on with the region.

“He is a respected figure in the game, not just in Wales, and his new role will allow him to bring all of that and his expertise to bear on the Ospreys rugby operation going forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“After leading @ospreys through a turbulent campaign, Dan Lydiate has emerged with a new contract and a renewed ambition to add to his 64 Wales caps”

– @dan_lydiate holds court with @OwainJTJones on rugby, farming, TikTok and so much more https://t.co/umeXTwmHWP — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 18, 2020