Wallabies veterans Michael Hooper and Matt Toomua are set to meet with some of New Zealand’s top players next week to explore scenarios for trans-Tasman fixtures to be held later this year.

Hooper, who captained the Australia to last year’s World Cup in Japan, and Toomua will be joined by Waratahs hooker and Rugby Union Players Association president Damien Fitzpatrick on a call with their Kiwi counterparts as momentum continues to build surrounding the possibility of an Australasian club competition.

In the absence of the suspended Super Rugby, the possibility of combining the two nations’ domestic competitions featuring their Super Rugby franchises is expected to be discussed.

Talks of test matches between the All Blacks and Wallabies at the end of the year are also being anticipated, with RUPA boss Justin Harrison telling the Sydney Morning Herald that he has been in regular contact with New Zealand Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol.

“I’ve been talking with Rob about the potential for a competition between the two countries and their view is very encouraging about wanting to reach out and have senior player interaction,” Harrison told the Herald.

“We are scheduling a call for next week so Hoops, Toomua, Fitzy and other players from our side can talk with senior New Zealand players to start to develop a framework around player desires for involvement.

“We’d all like to present something that has support from the playing groups and feel this is a good way to start that.”

After SANZAAR halted Super Rugby after seven rounds of action in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rugby Australia has been working on starting a domestic competition, which would include the Western Force, in July.

New Zealand Rugby has been working on a similar concept, with revelations being made on Friday about a potential competition featuring up to eight professional teams being played nationwide.

While the closure of international borders worldwide has made the prospect of Super Rugby as we know it unfeasible for the foreseeable future, Australian Primer Minister Scott Morrison provided rugby fans Down Under with a beacon of hope last week.

“If there is any country in the world with whom we can reconnect with first, undoubtedly that’s New Zealand,” Morrison, who confirmed he had discussed the matter with his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Arden, said.

The formation of an Australasian Super Rugby competition would be warmly welcomed by those on the Australian side of the ditch, who have long advocated to sever ties with SANZAAR partners South Africa and Argentina due to unfavourable time zones.

New Zealand’s deep-rooted ties with South Africa, and Australia’s recent demise as powerhouses of the game, have made Kiwis reluctant to fully partner with their Tasman neighbours, but the economic downfall of coronavirus may force the two nations to join forces.

"I would be surprised if people didn't see the value in [an Australian-New Zealand connection] in some capacity," Harrison told the Herald.

"Whether it's a small part of a bigger picture on Super Rugby or the final part, every option at the moment is on the table and this is the most obvious one at the moment, given current travel restrictions and the likely pathway to them being eased. "I think the appetite most certainly is there to engage with Australia and those discussions have already started to happen and will continue to happen into the future."