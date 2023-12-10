Select Edition

Investec Champions Cup

Leinster's Ciaran Frawley lands 60m penalty to seal epic win over La Rochelle

By Ian Cameron
Ciarán Frawley, left, and Jordan Larmour of Leinster celebrate after the Investec Champions Cup match between La Rochelle and Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre in La Rochelle, France. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

In a captivating clash at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, Irish giants Leinster emerged victorious with a memorable 16-9 win over bitter European rivals La Rochelle, with replacement Ciaran Frawley very much the hero of the hour.

Frawley showcased nerves of steel in the 80th minute, slotting an incredible 60-metre penalty that ultimately sealed the epic triumph for Leo Cullen’s side.

Leinster scored first through wing Jordan Larmour in the 11th minute – converted by Harry Byrne – after some neat passing from the Leinster backs despite torrential conditions.

La Rochelle hit back through the boot of Antoine Hastoy, who slotted three penalties as the home side looked to reel in Leinster.

The visitors stuck to the task, however. Super-sub Frawley kicked a crucial penalty in the 59th minute, further extending Leinster’s lead to 13-9, placing the men in blue in a favourable position as the match entered the final quarter.

After some sustained pressure from La Rochelle, Leinster were awarded a penalty on their 10-metre line and chose to kick to posts in what was presumed by many as time time-wasting tactic with just a minute left on the clock. Frawley however landed the whopper kick and Leinster come away with a famous victory over the side that had beaten them on the last three occasions in this competition.

