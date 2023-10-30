Select Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Kubota Spears have named an All Black as Malcolm Marx's replacement

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

Monday’s confirmation that Malcolm Marx has withdrawn from the Kubota Spears team for the 2023/24 Japanese Rugby League One season has been followed by the swift naming of his replacement – All Blacks hooker Dane Coles.

Marx was part of the Spears team last May that won the club’s first-ever piece of silverware when they became the second team to win the Japan Rugby League One trophy when beating Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

The plan was for the Springboks hooker to return to the club for the upcoming season after the completion of the Rugby World Cup.

However, after featuring in their opening pool win over Scotland, he suffered a serious knee injury in training ahead of the clash with Romania and was replaced in the squad by fly-half Handre Pollard.

That forced Marx to head home to South Africa but he was in France last week for the final and was still on crutches when attending the match against the All Blacks and the following night’s World Rugby 2023 awards ceremony.

In a video message released on Monday, Marx, who is contracted until the end of the 2025 season, said: “Unfortunately, due to my injury, I won’t be able to play next season but I will be back for the following season, hopefully. Please carry on your amazing support towards the team. The team and everybody really appreciate it.”

With a spot to fill on their roster, the Spears have announced the signing of Coles, who played three World Cup matches for the All Blacks off the bench.

A statement read: “We are pleased to announce that Dane Coles has joined Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay as an additional player for the 2023/24 season. Dane Coles is expected to join the team on December 12.”

 

