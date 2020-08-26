10:03am, 26 August 2020

The ongoing battle to keep the Covid-19 virus away from the restarted 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership campaign continues to encourage with just one player testing positive in the latest round of weekly testing.

A total of 1,042 players and staff were tested on Monday as part of the continuing campaign to guard against Covid-19 and just one player tested positive.

It was the second consecutive week where more than 1,000 Premiership people were tested and just one positive test result detected.

In the eight weeks of coronavirus testing so far, 41 Premiership people – 28 players and 13 non-playing staff members – have tested positive. Another round of test results will be made available on Saturday.

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CORONAVIRUS TESTING

Week One (July 6) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Six were players and four non-playing staff;

Week Two (July 13) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Seven were players and two non-playing staff;

Week Three (July 20) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Two players tested positive;

Week Four (July 27) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Four were players and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Five (August 3) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. One was a player and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Six (August 10) – 989 players and club staff were tested. Of those, four people tested positive. One is a player and three are non-playing members of staff;

Week Six (August 12) – 956 players and club staff were tested. Of those, seven people tested positive. Five were players and two were non-playing members of staff;

Week Seven (August 19) – 1,043 players and club staff were tested. Of those, one player tested positive;

Week Eight (August 24) – 1,042 players and club staff were tested. Of those, one player tested positive;

Week Eight 2 – Testing will take place on Thursday, with results expected to be published on Saturday.

