International

'It is what it is... it hasn’t really affected us'

By PA
DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 05: Jimmy O'Brien of Ireland is tackled by Jessie Kriel of South Africa during the Autumn International match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

Ireland full-back Jimmy O’Brien insists that Johnny Sexton’s three-match ban will not affect the team ahead of their preparations for the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sexton was handed the suspension for misconduct after becoming involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with match officials towards the end of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

The ban means that the 38-year-old fly-half will miss Ireland’s three warm-up fixtures, but he will be available for their opening World Cup match against Romania in Bordeaux.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

O’Brien told BBC Sport: “It is what it is.

“We’ll just keep going, and other lads will get a chance [to play in the warm-up games]. He’ll be back for the World Cup, and it hasn’t really affected us much.”

Ireland are set to get their World Cup preparations under way with warm-ups against Italy, England and Samoa in August.

The tournament then begins in France in September with Ireland drawn in Pool B alongside Romania, Scotland, Tonga and current holders South Africa.

O’Brien has earned five caps for Ireland and is hoping to make the most of the opportunities provided in August’s warm-up matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hopefully I get a chance to play in a few of them,” the Leinster back added.

“There are so many good players I’m sure everyone will be the same and they’ll all get a chance. Whenever I play, hopefully I play well and put my hand up.”

