'It is what it is... it hasn’t really affected us'
Ireland full-back Jimmy O’Brien insists that Johnny Sexton’s three-match ban will not affect the team ahead of their preparations for the World Cup.
Sexton was handed the suspension for misconduct after becoming involved in what appeared to be a heated exchange with match officials towards the end of Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.
The ban means that the 38-year-old fly-half will miss Ireland’s three warm-up fixtures, but he will be available for their opening World Cup match against Romania in Bordeaux.
O’Brien told BBC Sport: “It is what it is.
“We’ll just keep going, and other lads will get a chance [to play in the warm-up games]. He’ll be back for the World Cup, and it hasn’t really affected us much.”
Ireland are set to get their World Cup preparations under way with warm-ups against Italy, England and Samoa in August.
The tournament then begins in France in September with Ireland drawn in Pool B alongside Romania, Scotland, Tonga and current holders South Africa.
O’Brien has earned five caps for Ireland and is hoping to make the most of the opportunities provided in August’s warm-up matches.
“Hopefully I get a chance to play in a few of them,” the Leinster back added.
“There are so many good players I’m sure everyone will be the same and they’ll all get a chance. Whenever I play, hopefully I play well and put my hand up.”
