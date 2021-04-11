Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White has reportedly managed to secure the signature of Jacques du Plessis. The former Junior Springbok was rumoured to join the Sharks from Top 14 club Montpellier.

However according to the latest report from Netwerk24, White has managed to lure Du Plessis back to the Bulls.

The report stated that Du Plessis (6’7, 125kg) is set to be released by his French club in August.

The lock, who can also play in the back row, has been a key figure in the Montpellier since joining the Top 14 in 2015.

The 27-year-old’s return will certainly be a major boost for the Bulls, who are also awaiting the arrival of Springboks utility forward Marcell Coetzee from Ulster.

Coetzee is currently recovering from a knee injury he sustained during Ulster’s Pro14 win over Glasgow in February.

Netwerk24 also reported that the Pretoria side are interested in signatures of Cheetahs Oupa Mahojo and Griquas utility back James Verity-Amm, respectively.

