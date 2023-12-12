Select Edition

'It’s always on the cards': Bok RWC winner would 'love' 7s switch for Olympics

By Josh Raisey
Blitzboks coach Neil Powell during day 3 of the Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Match 49 Championship 7/8 Place between South Africa and Samoa at DHL Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The game of sevens could see another superstar from 15s make the switch to the circuit to play in the 2024 Olympics, with double World Cup winner Damian Willemse expressing his desire to represent South Africa Sevens in Paris next summer.

Sevens has already seen France captain Antoine Dupont and former Australia captain Michael Hooper make the switch, and with the world wondering whether any more players will follow their lead, Willemse recently said that he would “love” to make the move to play for the Blitzboks.

Speaking to Hanyani Shimange, Jean de Villiers and Bryan Habana on RugbyPass’ ‘Boks Office’ during the HSBC SVNS Cape Town over the weekend (where Willemse carried the Webb Ellis Cup out to the Cape Town Stadium), the 25-year-old, who played sevens at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015, said that every kid dreams of competing at the World Cup and the Olympics. He did, however, highlight the commitment that a switch would require, and how it is effectively a “different sport”. He left the door open for a move nevertheless.

WATCH as Boks Office host Hanyani Shimange and his guests – South African legends Jean de Villiers and Brian Habana, as well as two-time World Cup winner Damian Willemse – solve the BlitzBoks' problems
WATCH as Boks Office host Hanyani Shimange and his guests – South African legends Jean de Villiers and Brian Habana, as well as two-time World Cup winner Damian Willemse – solve the BlitzBoks’ problems

“I mean, it’s always on the cards,” the fullback said. “I would love to obviously play in the Olympics. You also need training, as Bryan said, you need to spend some time on the field, training with the guys. This is a different sport, what these guys are doing, it’s crazy, it’s epic. And, yeah, I think it’s definitely something that every rugby player and kid dreams of, competing at the World Cup or the Olympics, and obviously to get a medal would be the cherry on the cake.”

De Villiers gave his view on this potential move, saying Willemse has the tools to be a success in the seven-player format of the game.

“If you take his skillset, what he’s displayed in the 15s game,” de Villiers, a former South Africa Sevens player, said. “Having played fly-half, centre, fullback, with ball in hand exceptional but defensively solid as well. And that’s the thing about sevens rugby, it’s one-on-one. You need to make your tackles one-on-one and you need to have the ability to beat the opposition one-on-one, but then also rucking. Rucking is so important. But the way this guy steps, his ability to beat players one-on-one is just exceptional, but then defensively so solid.”

'The referee was like are you sure?': Damian Willemse relives scrum call off mark

Of all the decisions made at the World Cup this year, none was as bold as Damian Willemse's choice to call a scrum off a mark in the quarter-final against France.

