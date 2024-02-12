Watch: Andy Farrell wowed by youngster Stevie Mulrooney’s anthem display
Singing sensation Stevie Mulrooney was praised by Andy Farrell following his rousing rendition of Ireland’s Call ahead of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations match with Italy in Dublin.
Eight-year-old Mulrooney went viral thanks to a passionate performance on the pitch in front of almost 52,000 spectators at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.
The schoolboy from Kilkenny sprang to prominence singing the rugby anthem on RTE’s Late Late Toy Show, before being invited to perform at Ireland’s opening home match of the championship by flanker Josh van der Flier.
He had to wait for his moment in the spotlight as Jennifer Dalton performed the Italian anthem and Amhran na bhFiann before stealing the show to catch the eye of Ireland boss Farrell and thousands of television viewers.
“Oh wow. I tell you, I was actually saying before the game, I was just watching him the whole time,” said Farrell, whose side won 36-0.
“I didn’t know whether he was standing with his mother or not but when I realised the other lady (Dalton) was not his mother and was singing the national anthem for the Italians… his confidence was amazing and I actually thought ‘I wish our lads are going to be like that’.
'I actually thought, I wish our lads are going to be like this' ?
'I actually thought, I wish our lads are going to be like this' ?

Andy Farrell was very impressed Stevie Mulrooney's performance of Ireland's Call ??
— BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) February 11, 2024
“He’s got his shoulders back, he was ready.
“He was waving to the crowd, stood there on his own. I thought: ‘this kid’s got it all’.
“He was amazing. He nailed it, didn’t he? It was a great start.”
I'm not Scottish and believe Scotland were robber and actually won the match. Love seeing France struggle after having to listen to 2 years of them toting themselves as the best in the game. Never had an issue with French rugby until this world cup watching all the bitter fans booing teams and refs after their knock out. Bunch of whinging babies.1 Go to comments
An interesting article with a lot of well made points. But whilst we all want to see the BIP as much as possible if all that happens whilst it’s in play is just more kick tennis then I'm not sure it would help……the overriding need is for players to become more adventurous the example of Quins was well made with all the players alert to the possibility/probability that they could run from anywhere. Watching England when a player makes a break it seems to be a surprise to the other 14 and consequently support is often missing which IMO can only be because they have a rigid game plan drummed in.34 Go to comments
As an England fan I am glad Ford and Farrell have both been humiliated with their tiresome place kicking. He will hurry up now or be replaced by much better 10s (here’s hoping)!!!6 Go to comments
Ford and Farrell and many other kickers take far, far too long over their kicks. As an England supporter Ford has just been given a kick up the ass, something he sorely needs. He also should learn how to attack and not just kick out of hand.6 Go to comments
The RWC final became boring with the TMO’s taking over. A kick fest just another example of rugby needing to reward tries with a lot more points. The team that scores the most tries should win 99 percent of matches.3 Go to comments
Jack Crowley improved with 50% kick rate? And Casey, who brought nothing to the game? Did the author watch the same game as me?6 Go to comments
Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.1 Go to comments
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.6 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.34 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active6 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?6 Go to comments
Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.34 Go to comments
Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.5 Go to comments
Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.1 Go to comments
What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.3 Go to comments
Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.1 Go to comments
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.6 Go to comments
Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.6 Go to comments
So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?6 Go to comments