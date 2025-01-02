Rugby Premier League: India to launch professional Sevens comp

GMR Sports has signed a landmark 10-year strategic partnership with Rugby India, the national governing body for rugby, to launch the Rugby Premier League (RPL)in 2025 featuring professional 7s teams.

In September, Hampshire County Cricket club signed a deal with Delhi Capitals co-owners the GMR Group to finalise a takeover of the County Championship club.

Now GMR are getting involved in rugby with the RPL becoming a franchise-based rugby league featuring six city-based teams made up of players who, it claims, will be attracted from top rugby nations to be revealed in the next five weeks.

Mr. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman, GMR Sports, said: “At GMR Sports, we believe in driving the future of sports in India by creating platforms that inspire athletes and fans alike. The Rugby Premier League is not just a league—it is a movement to bring world-class rugby to India while fostering grassroots development. Partnering with Rugby India reflects our commitment to creating opportunities and setting benchmarks for excellence in every sport we touch. We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting new chapter in Indian sports.”

The Rugby Premier League promises to captivate audiences while building a strong foundation for rugby’s growth in India. By exposing young Indian talent to international players and top-tier coaching, the league aims to create a sustainable ecosystem for the sport.

Mr. Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India, emphasized the league’s transformative potential, saying: “The Rugby Premier League is a game-changer for rugby in India. With World Rugby’s support and GMR Sports’ expertise, we are set to deliver a league that showcases the finest talent and professionalism. Fans can expect nothing less than world-class rugby action that will inspire the next generation of athletes in our country.”

Mr. PKSV Sagar, President, GMR Sports, said: “GMR Sports has always championed innovation in sports, from cricket to kabaddi and kho kho. With the Rugby Premier League, we’re not just acquiring a franchise but forging a partnership to create a world-class venture as the commercial partner to operate the league. Our collaboration with Rugby India, a dynamic and excellence-driven organization, marks an exciting new chapter for both Rugby India and GMR Sports. Stay tuned as we unveil the league’s details in the coming weeks—it’s going to be an extraordinary event to look forward to another world famous sport coming to India.”

