PWR

Ilona Maher named for her first Bristol Bears start

By PA
Bristol Bears' Ilona Maher during last Sunday's Ashton Gate warm-up (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

Ilona Maher will make her first start for Bristol in Sunday’s Premiership Women’s Rugby match against Exeter at Sandy Park. The USA sevens star was given her Bears debut off the bench against champions Gloucester-Hartpury last weekend, completing 20 minutes in the 40-17 defeat – her first 15s appearance since 2021.

The 28-year-old – the world’s most popular rugby player on social media with over eight million followers – has been picked on the left wing after Millie David was ruled out by a hip injury.

Maher was unable to make a significant impact on her debut due to Gloucester-Hartpury’s dominance in the second half, but Bristol felt her drawing power with a crowd of 9,240 present at Ashton Gate.

5 of the Best Ilona Maher SVNS series tries | RPTV

Bristol’s star signing and Olympic bronze medalist has scored some spectacular tries for the USA Women’s 7s team. Watch the entire SVNS series this year on RugbyPass TV.

Watch SVNS

That was a record attendance for a Bears women’s game and also the highest for a standalone fixture in the league.

Maher won a bronze medal at last summer’s Olympics in Paris and has set her sights on winning a place in the USA squad that will compete in the World Cup, which is being hosted by England later this year.

Ilona Maher: 'People call me a superstar of rugby... We can't just have one'

Ilona Maher hopes she can inspire and elevate more players to superstar status in women's rugby.

