Close Notice
British and Irish Lions British and Irish Lions Japan Japan
BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN
Sat 26 June | 3:00pm BST | 11:00pm JST
GET LIVE UPDATES, SCORES, STATS & MORE!

01
DAYS
04
HOURS
08
MINUTES
25
SECONDS
Get Live Blog Updates, Scores, Stats, & More! LIVE UPDATES
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Internationals    

'I underestimated how much it made things difficult for them to be at their best'

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Dave Rogers/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Eddie Jones has explained the rationale behind his decision not to involve Billy Vunipola in the summer series that will see England play Test matches at Twickenham next month versus the USA and Canada following this Sunday’s A team match versus Scotland A at Leicester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vunipola was one of many players who looked out of sorts during the fifth-place finish by England in the recent Guinness Six Nations, a lack of form not helped by the No8 playing for a club that wasn’t in the Gallagher Premiership this term. 

While club colleagues Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Maro Itoje, players who also suffered from inconsistent performances at Test level, were able to benefit from what Warren Gatland described as credit in the bank, there was no such leeway afforded to Vunipola when it came to Lions selection. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The making of England and Lions star Maro Itoje

Instead, the 28-year-old was omitted with Gatland opting to select Sam Simmonds, the record-breaking Exeter try-scorer even though he had last played at Test level for England in March 2018. Vunipola wrapped up his club season last Sunday by helping Saracens seal the Championship title and secure promotion back to the Premiership.

However, rather than bring Vunipola into the England fold, Jones felt it best not to involve the forward in a 36-strong squad that currently contains 23 uncapped players, albeit one of those is the injured Miles Reid whose facial bone fracture, which is still being assessed, ruled him out on Wednesday of any involvement.  

“We felt it was best to rest him,” explained Jones about England opting not to call-up Vunipola. “He needs to find the best of himself. He knows that he is another one who needs to get in the best physical condition. It’s been tough for those Sarries boys. I underestimated how much it made things difficult for them to be at their best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They missed a lot of training, a lot of hard games and this is the opportunity for those guys who missed out on the Lions to have a really good pre-season with their club and come back ready to challenge for an England shirt in the autumn.”

All Blacks exclusion could be the making of Cullen Grace Paradoxically, being dropped by the All Blacks could kick-start the career of 21-year-old Cullen Grace. Tom Vinicombe How the All Blacks will bring fire back to the fore in 2021 The All Blacks have selected a set of forwards that can bring some much-needed aggression to the pack. Gregor Paul Card confusion reigns supreme across global game Conflicting messages over high tackles and head knocks in both hemispheres remain game’s reliable constant. Patrick McKendry The new propping blood gunning for All Blacks selection The All Blacks will look to rejuvenate their front-row in 2021. Which men are due a call-up? Tom Vinicombe Jerome Kaino’s final bow Four years on from his departure from New Zealand, Jerome Kaino is enjoying his final days as a player. Patrick McKendry

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Internationals    

'I underestimated how much it made things difficult for them to be at their best'

Search