Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Close Notice
Search
Show scores
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Hurricanes lock in another outside back for two more years

By Online Editors
(Photo John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Dynamic and developing wing Salesi Rayasi will stay at the Hurricanes for at least another two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 24-year-old has signed until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The 1.94m, 105kg speedster has developed into one of the most promising young backs in New Zealand since he made his debut for the Hurricanes in 2019.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
James Parsons and Bryn Hall talk about all the action and news from the week of rugby in New Zealand and across the world.

The former St Patrick’s College Silverstream student followed a dream of playing basketball professionally before turning his attention back to rugby, firstly linking up with Auckland in the NPC before securing a Super Rugby contract in the capital.

A New Zealand Sevens rep, Rayasi spurned the opportunity to chase an Olympic dream at Tokyo to continue to play with the Hurricanes in 2021 and his form throughout the season has been eye-catching.

“To stay here at the Hurricanes, it just feels the right thing for me to do,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed myself from the moment I arrived at the club and I want to be part of this squad moving forward. We have a lot of competition for the wing spots at the moment and that’s proving to be really exciting for all of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With strong support from family and friends in Wellington, Rayasi said he never really considered a move elsewhere.

That was great news for Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland who has taken personal pleasure in watching Rayasi progress.

“Sas is a quick learner who always takes feedback on constructively and we are seeing first hand the potential we know he has,” he said.

“We believe he can go a long way in the game and we’re delighted that progress will be with us because he’s a popular man in our group and our whole organisation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

– Hurricanes Rugby

Lions provide blueprint for global game The British and Irish Lions of 2017 set the standards for the years to come. Will the same be the case in 2021? Gregor Paul Final hurdle The Blues are on track to host their first Super Rugby finals showdown since 2003. Patrick McKendry Half’s time Promising Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe has finally earned himself a start after an exceptional provincial season. Tom Vinicombe Loose ideas An injury to Shannon Frizell has possibly made the loose forwards selection picture clearer for the All Blacks. Tom Vinicombe Taking back the throne Aaron Smith has taken his game to new heights in 2021 and is back in the conversation for world's best. Gregor Paul

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Super Rugby Aotearoa    

Hurricanes lock in another outside back for two more years

Search