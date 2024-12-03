Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
17 - 21
FT
17 - 25
FT
21 - 15
FT
22 - 19
FT
54 - 10
FT
29 - 15
FT
14 - 23
FT
9 - 6
FT
31 - 23
FT
14 - 28
FT
19 - 15
FT
22 - 17
FT
17 - 10
FT
50 - 33
FT
13 - 22
FT
17 - 34
FT
39 - 25
FT
21 - 13
FT
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Tomorrow
15:00
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
13:30
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Friday
15:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
10:15
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
12:30
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
15:00
International

How ‘cut-throat’ Wallabies sparked hope for Australia’s rugby revival

Max Jorgensen of Australia celebrates scoring his team's fifth and winning try with teammates Tom Wright, Fraser McReight and Tate McDermott of Australia during the Autumn Nations Series 2025 match between England and Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 09, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rugby World Cup winner Matt Burke has opened up on how a “cut-throat” Wallabies outfit was able to recapture the attention of a nation during their four-Test Spring Tour. Australia shocked England at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium and dominated Wales during their tour up north.

ADVERTISEMENT

Len Ikitau and Mex Jorgsesen combined in the 84th minute for a match-winning try down the left edge as the Wallabies stunned Steve Borthwick’s England 42-37 in early November. It was an inspiring result that left Australian sports fans daring to dream of a potential grand slam.

The Wallabies backed up that performance with an emphatic 52-20 win over Warren Gatland’s Wales, who went on to finish the calendar year without a single victory. With two wins from two starts, there was a bit of a buzz about rugby union in Australia before another decisive Test.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Australia and Scotland have played out a series of tightly-contested battles over the last decade, but unfortunately for the visitors, they wouldn’t repeat their heroics from 2022 by leaving Edinburgh’s iconic Murrayfield Stadium with a sought-after triumph.

After falling to Scotland, Australia’s international season came to a close with a three-point loss to world no. 2 Ireland in Dublin. But as Burke discussed, Australia was proud of the Wallabies’ performance up north, which sets the stage for the 2025 British and Irish Lions Series.

“It’s a bit different, isn’t it? This time last year it was two and four, or two and two I should say, two out of four,” Burke said on Sport Nation’s Scotty & Izzy. “There seems to be a little bit of a culture shift in amongst the team.

“About six weeks ago, seven weeks ago, I did an interview with Mike Cron who is obviously the forwards coach that Joe (Schmidt) brought across… he spoke very calmly, very succulently, and he basically said, ‘I had to take these guys back to go forward.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was the most intricate interview I’ve ever heard, and it was really interesting because he basically said, ‘I didn’t know these guys, I didn’t know their background… when I came from New Zealand… I knew their strengths and weaknesses.’

“I think the biggest difference is the forwards. You look at these guys now and they’re competing in those last four games in Europe.

“Scotland was a blowout… that was the old, ‘I think we’re going to win this game and yep it’s Scotland and oh my God what are they doing.’ They played well, they played good ball movement and that was the most disappointing part.

Related

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Read Now

“The exciting part was that finish of the England game and also putting to the throat the Welsh, finishing them off. Normally that would’ve been, for this team, a 30-20 game rather than the 50-20 game and I thought it was the most cut-throat I’ve seen them for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In that last game against Ireland, you just need to be tough, don’t you? I think that’s what’s showed in that last tour, it’s pretty cool.”

Jorgensen’s try in the 84th minute against England will be replayed for years to come, with the youngster’s swan dive against the old foe speaking volumes about the significance of the score. You could see it on the faces of the players themselves, they had proved some doubters wrong.

Ikitau had thrown a pearler of a flick pass to send the winger flying down the left edge. As Jorgensen celebrated, Ikitau was embraced by new teammate Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii who received Player of the Match honours after a sensational debut in rugby union.

Suaalii is Rugby Australia’s marquee recruit ahead of the Lions Series and the Rugby World Cup. The 21-year-old impressed with the Sydney Roosters in the NRL, which saw him earn representative honours with Samoa and New South Wales in State of Origin.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt selected the code-hopper in the national squad before he’d played any professional rugby union at senior level, but that decision proved to be a masterstroke as Suaalii’s performance against England showed.

“It’s certainly turning,” Burke explained. “There’s a bit more, as they used to say, column inches in the paper. We’re seeing a flood on social media now, especially with Joseph coming across and that first game he played against England.

“I chat with a bit of radio boys here and they said, ‘Well he didn’t look like a rugby league bloke playing rugby union.’ I said that’s because he was a rugby union bloke playing rugby league. His background is in the 15-man game.

“He did well. He underplayed his role when he needed to, he stepped up when he needed to.

“I was at a lunch the other day, a rugby lunch the other day, and we were talking about the Lions Series next year and how many people are coming down… the Lions, because it’s so infrequent every 12 years, I think people forget how big it’s going to be.

“There’s going to be 40,000 people come down. It’s a calendar stop for those Europeans who want to follow their rugby… that’s huge in itself.

“People are talking about it, people are getting interested in it… it’s creating opportunity for people to have that conversation rather than being that sport that was on the low for so long.”

Recommended

Fiji's Dubai Sevens ratings: The champs are here

Dual Olympian set for final SVNS Series event before reported NRL switch

Dubai Sevens champs Australia select new debutant for SVNS Cape Town

Ilona Maher’s first day at Bristol: ‘Everyone’s giddy and rightly so’

INTERVIEW

Louis Rees-Zammit joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk to discuss his move to the NFL. Watch now on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad

2

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

3

Saracens' Tizard faces Diamond's wrath for season-ending 'cheap shot'

4

Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

5

Ross Byrne stalls as 2 other Ireland stars on market in France

6

Owen Farrell's Lions chances have nose-dived

7

World rankings gap widens as top four breakaway

8

Caelan Doris lets slip Ireland admission as Andy Farrell heads to exit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Who fired and who flopped? A team-by-team review of the Autumn Nations Series

From South African supremacy to Welsh woes, an in-depth look at how each team developed - or regressed - during November.

LONG READ

Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Australia may be annoyed after a narrow defeat in Ireland, but their displays bolster hope for the 2025 Lions series.

LONG READ

Will Joe Schmidt provide the Christmas gift Australian fans crave?

The Wallaby supremo is only signed up through to 2025, but how the Aussie rugby community would love him to stay for the home World Cup two years later.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Werner 56 minutes ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

To be fair to Jones ( despite my personal dislike for him) he is more suited to technical and strategic coaching, it's his soft skills that are the issue and failed to get him but in from the media or the team which is key to success.

Imo his selection and non-selection of players was pretty on the money and the right step for Australia to take, doesn't help he was hamstrung by the ARU closing their wallets and delaying to sign more contracts for youngsters. Interestingly Schmidt hasnt had the same response.

Jones was also absolutely crucified for not selecting ageing players like Foley, Hooper and Cooper for the RWC which I feel was wholly justified when they themselves admitted a few months prior to not being in the right 'head space' or 'not loving playing' at that time.

4 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

Absolutely, global viewership and support for those foreign competitions have sky rocketed over the last few years imo largely due to increased footprint of nationalities in those comps. I dare say there has also been a few local supporters converted into springbok, Fijian, Argentinan and Portugal fans from watching those players in those comps.

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
The All Blacks don't need overseas-based players

How long are these windows? Argentina have been allowing players to go overseas since before the early 2000s with Felipe contepomi and Juan Hernandez to name a few. In the 2019 RWC SA would not have been allowed to select F Louw, Schalk Britz, FAF, V Koch, F Steyn, Leroux or Kolbe if they blocked foreign based players. Those seem like major benefits of foreign selection policies rather than domestic.


Apart from Fiji (heavily impacted by their economic downturn and inequitable SR profit share agreements) all the other nations with foreign player policies have seen an increase in financial stability across domestic and international teams. Granted there are other factors also contributing to it, but keen to understand why you think the points above would hinder the bottom line?

90 Go to comments
W
Werner 1 hour ago
'A lot of dumb rugby': Wallabies' Joseph Suaalii tactics against Ireland slammed

Too true. All I would say in his favour is that he knows something about playing and coaching bad rugby so maybe this is his first time getting it right 😂

6 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Aussie had a few opportunities to let it rip but were strangely hesitant. I think they were a bit awed treating Ireland like so many teams do the All Blacks. They need to find that confidence they showed against an opposition like England and they would have pulled off a clearer victory against Ireland.

4 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

It was a hot topic at the time. I agree with you that GE,was better but the idea that it's taken till now for a comparison to be made is just plain wrong. That was my point.

13 Go to comments
O
OJohn 4 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

Schmidt's Ireland crashed and burned at a previous World Cup when he suddenly told them just prior to the Cup he was walking out on them and retiring to go back and help look after his disadvantaged son in NZ.


He obviously wasn't telling the truth. He will do the same to Australia.


A lot of Australians got really enthused about the Wallabies when Australian rugby appointed an Australian coach in Eddie Jones. Someone we could support and believe in. Unfortunately Eddie turned out to be a small, nasty piece of work and a fraud.


However, it showed Australians want to get behind the team when they can identify with it. Which they won't with a kiwi coach. Kiwi coaches are destroying Australian rugby bit by bit just like they have done to Wales.


We don't want a kiwi coach and we don't need one.

4 Go to comments
P
PLUM BOY 6 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

I'd be happy with a couple in the top 20. We've dropped off severely

4 Go to comments
S
SC 7 hours ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2024 | RugbyPass

Marcus Smith and Chandler Cunningham-South are class.


The rest of England's team is mediocre.

4 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 8 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

He is actually good under pressure. Regularly saves bad situations either for the french team or Toulouse.

I agree though it is a bit awkward to compare players from different eras whereas the sport changed so much.

13 Go to comments
j
jb 8 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Nice idea, will not work. A very good player in the super rugby vs very good player in the top 14. Top 14 is best competition and super rugby 4th at best. That is if you even look at domestic games. Can't compare the 2. What about all the bokke who play of the bench like a Malcom Marx. Will he not be looked at because he only playes 30min each week. He will walk into most international teams in the world. Like i said, nice idea, will not work.

4 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Good girl. Higher now.

45 Go to comments
S
SteveD 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Fish, barrel.

45 Go to comments
N
NE 9 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus pinpoints what made the difference in tight Bok win

Harder, higher. It's too easy owning you.

45 Go to comments
L
LE 10 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Courtney Lawes is ineligible, NOT retired he plays for Brive in the Pro D2 and by all accounts is hugely influential in their campaign, sitting 2nd in the league. He has stated he is available for Lions selection. Given the metrics in consideration (consistency, leadership, innate talent and the players’ impact on the game beyond the white lines) then he is definitely worthy of a top 100 spot. Agree Matera should be at least top half

4 Go to comments
A
AA 10 hours ago
Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series

Quite obviously I was talking about the other 10,s in the other games. I do not know who promised anything about Marcus. To EVERYONES liking , Marcus has been fantastic. He just needs a settled inside partner and no 9 . Whoever they may be .

14 Go to comments
A
AC 11 hours ago
Championship leaders Coventry confirm Premiership application

The funniest outcome would be if they're accepted, get promoted, but it's Exeter that get relegated, not Newcastle like everyone expects.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 11 hours ago
Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

This doesn't make sense so far, is it International form or is club form also being taken into account? Agree about Matera and Courtney Lawes, the other 80 players are going to be crash hot if Pablo is only 94 and Tomos Williams was being touted as the form player in the English Premiership. Will be waiting with great anticipation for the other names....

4 Go to comments
D
DH 11 hours ago
'It's taken 50 years to be compared with somebody': Gareth Edwards on Antoine Dupont

Lol, I know who Sid Going is. Great player but not quite in Edwards' league.

13 Go to comments
M
Mitch 12 hours ago
Frustrating end but UK tour sparks renewed optimism in Australia

I don't have the stats in front of me but I suspect playing too much rugby in our own half has been a problem all tour and maybe an issue during the Rugby Championship too.


Noah Lolesio getting greater distance on his clearing kicks as well as his kicks for touch from a penalty are obvious work ons for him. His goal kicking has been rock solid though.


Joe has been very transparent around the reason why he's no certainty of staying on post the Lions series but most Wallabies fans would love to see Joe sign on til 2027.

4 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series Picking a form British & Irish Lions XV post-Autumn Nations Series
Search