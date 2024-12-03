Fiji's Dubai Sevens ratings: The champs are here

Fiji are back on top of the sevens world after an undefeated opening weekend to the 2024/25 SVNS circuit in Dubai. The champs knocked off fellow heavyweights New Zealand, Argentina and France en route to surprise final opponents, Spain.

With tears in the players’ eyes singing the Fijian national anthem ahead of the final, Fiji went on to claim a convincing 19-5 win under the bright lights of Dubai and shot into first place on the SVNS series standings.

In their third Dubai crown, Fiji finished with a +75 points differential thanks to a defence as organised and resilient as their attack is electric. The gold finish ends a 19-month drought for Fiji.

Here’s how the champs rated in the tournament.

1. Kavekini Tanivanuakula – 8

The debutant had some slippery moments with the ball in hand and showed his ability as a distributor with a couple of wide balls, one of which landed in the arms of Nasova who went on to score and extend Fiji’s lead in the semi-final. Contested kickoffs well, earning his side possession. Showed good instincts around the breakdown.

3. Jermaia Matana – 9

Perhaps Fiji’s most relentless and effective defender, Matana was wrestling and chopping down some of SVNS’ finest athletes all weekend. The 26-year-old broke the Spanish line in the final with his strenth, sprinting off to score to start the second half in the final. Was there when needed in support, being rewarded with a try in the semi-final when supporting Nasova.

4. Sevuloni Mocenacagi – 7

The big veteran had some classy moments with the ball in hand, drawing defenders and offloading in the tackle.

5. Tira Wilagi – N/A

6. Ilikimi Vunaki – 7

The big man bullied his way over the line in the semi-final draped in Argentinian defenders.

7. Filipe Sauturaga – 8

It was a tournament of rocks and diamonds for Sauturaga, who was exposed defensively on a few occasions, including twice in the final, one of which led to Spain’s try. He hooked a conversion attempt in the final.

On the attacking side of the ball, however, the 30-year-old had some real game-breaking moments with the ball in hand. He spun out of the clutches of Spain’s defence to score in the final and generated a try superbly in the semi-final, drawing a couple of Argentine defenders before offloading in the tackle. An opportunistic kick and chase saw him score against France and then again when he burned defenders in the midfield.



9. Pilipo Bukayaro – 8

The 25-year-old possesses one of the most lethal steps on the SVNS circuit, creating something out of nothing against Argentina in the semi-final.

While Bukayaro was guilty of being late to the odd breakdown and was punished with a turnover in the final, he made up for it with some game-breaking athleticism, scoring off a run from the back of the scrum against New Zealand in pool play. Bukayaro also showed his fight on defence with a try-saving tackle in the final after a Spanish linebreak.

10. Iowane Teba – 8

Teba provided some good defensive moments, needing only his fingertips to drag down opponents and distributed well in the midfield.

12. Viwa Naduvalo – 9

Naduvalu’s pace was a real asset to Fiji throughout the weekend, racing away to score 33 seconds after the full-time siren against France while his side were down three points. He caused havoc for Argentina by competing for possession on the kickoffs and was able to cover some of the fastest wingers in the world defensiovely.

His pace saw the 28-year-old burst through tackles in the final too, when he cemented his side’s title with a late try. A yellow card for an attempted intercept just shy of the final whistle did little to diminish what was a strong tournament for Nauvalo.

13. Joji Nasova – 9

Nasova was doing some of the necessary dirty work throughout the weekend, contesting excellently around the breakdown and making tough carries in the midfield.

When he got the chance to stretch his legs, Nasova chewed through metres and burned defenders. Made big plays for his side throughout the weekend, especially in the playoffs.

55. George Bose – 7

The debutant looked dangerous as a playmaker throughout the weekend, but his decision-making made his inexperience clear.

The 25-year-old started the semi-final with an intercept try after shoving an Argentinian defender out of the way and sprinting away to the tryline. He was then stepped in the midfield, leading to an Argentinian try and later put just one hand to the ball when receiving a kickoff, leading to another opposition try. Was also guilty of throwing an intercept that game.

88. Terio Veilawa – 8

Veliawa’s magic footwork saw him punish Argentina in the semi-final and his pace saw him score against New Zealand. Had a lineout picked off in the final.

89. Suli Volivolituevei – 8

Volivolituevi provided some strong moments of defence, including in the final when he held up the Spanish attack and won his side a turnover, all but sealing his side’s win.