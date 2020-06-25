12:12pm, 25 June 2020

Harlequins have confirmed the 18 players leaving the Twickenham Stoop this summer, and where they are headed. Gabriel Ibitoye, who has been linked with a move to France, is not named among the 18.

Reports in France suggest that Agen could be about to sign the highly-rated 22-year-old. The winger is regarded by many to be a future starting international for the men in white.

It also doesn’t include Chris Robshaw. Robshaw will play on during the remainder of the postponed season, after signing a contract extension permitting the 66-time-capped England flanker to stay with the club beyond his initial July 1st departure date. He has signed for the San Diego Legion in the MLR.

A statement read from the club: “As with every year, Harlequins must bid farewell to the players set to leave the Club. Alongside Harlequins Academy product Kyle Sinckler, who will link up with Bristol Bears, Quins have already confirmed that Semi Kunatani (Castres), Vereniki Goneva (Stade Montois), Nick Auterac (Northampton Saints), Phil Swainston (Rouen) Travis Ismaiel (Bulls), Francis Saili (Biarritz) and Toby Freeman (London Scottish) will join their new clubs as of July 1st, while Mark Lambert, Rob Buchanan, Max Crumpton and Niall Saunders have all retired from the sport.

“Alongside these names, Harlequins would like to thank Harry Barlow, James Bourton, Lloyd Wheeldon, Luke James, Renaldo Bothma and Tom Penny for their services to the Quarters and wish them good luck with their futures.

“Paying tribute to the Harlequins set to leave the Club, Head of Rugby Paul Gustard said: “As always at the end of a season, and unfortunately during these unprecedented times the end of contracts, we have to say goodbye to some of our Quins.”

“The players leaving us all move on to the next chapter of their lives and careers, and as a Club we wish them the very best of health, luck and fortune in their future endeavours.

“It is a strange year as we have not been able to say goodbye as we normally would, nor have our fans had the opportunity to show the players their gratitude in the conventional way. However, in no way does that diminish the appreciation or thanks for their efforts on and off the field of play during their time in the Quarters.

“It is a privilege to be a Harlequin and be part of this club’s history and I know the boys can be proud of their time with us as much as we are thankful for theirs.

“On behalf of the Club I wish them and their families all the best as they move and as we say – once a Quin always a Quin. Thank you, boys.”

Players to leave Harlequins:

Francis Saili

Harry Barlow

James Bourton

Niall Saunders

Kyle Sinckler

Lloyd Wheeldon

Luke James

Mark Lambert

Max Crumpton

Nick Auterac

Phil Swainston

Renaldo Bothma

Rob Buchanan

Semi Kunatani

Toby Freeman

Tom Penny

Travis Ismaiel

Vereniki Goneva