Gatland adds two more Lions to Jersey training camp

2:49pm, 20 June 2021

Two more players have been inducted into Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions training camp on Jersey, although there’s still no sign of Saracens’ Lion contingent.

England’s Kyle Sinckler and Tom Curry have been added after Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks were knocked out at the semi-final stage of the Gallagher Premiership. Meanwhile, Leinster and Ireland’s Ronan Kelleher will continue to train on the island in the absence of Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Saracens used all five of their Lions in their second-leg victory over Ealing Trailfinders today, a result that secures their return to the English top-flight after the summer. George, Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Mako Vunipola will join up with their new teammates shortly.

A British & Irish Lions statement reads: “Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) and Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) have joined up with 26-man Lions squad in Jersey. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) will remain in Jersey to train, but has not been formally added to the 37-man touring party.”

BACKS (12):

Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)

Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales)

Gareth Davies (Scarlets, Wales)

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby, Wales)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England)

Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales)

FORWARDS (16):

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)

Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England)

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)

Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England)

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England)

Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)

Justin Tipuric (Ospreys, Wales)

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)