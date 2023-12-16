Free agent Nicolas Sanchez to replace injured Wales star in Japan

Argentine rugby star Nicolas Sanchez has come in from the cold after spending weeks on the sidelines as a free agent following the Rugby World Cup.

The 35-year-old fly-half has signed with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, his first club contract since leaving Brive at the end of last season.

The standoff will fill the void left by injured Welsh fly-half Gareth Anscombe at the big-spending Japanese side. The injury-plagued Anscombe has suffered yet another injury just weeks into his career at Suntory, with the former Ospreys set for another lengthy spell on the sideline.

Sanchez, who featured against Wales for the Barbarians in November, was previously rumoured to be moving to the United States. However, he has chosen the Japanese Top League for his next professional chapter.

Sanchez will play alongside recent star recruits Sam Cane and Cheslin Kolbe, adding to the club’s formidable lineup. While the details of his contract, including its duration, remain undisclosed, Sanchez’s presence in Japan is a testament to his enduring talent, as well as the growing allure of Japanese rugby.