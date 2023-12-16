Select Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Free agent Nicolas Sanchez to replace injured Wales star in Japan

By Ian Cameron
Nicolas Sanchez of Argentina looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Bronze Final match between Argentina and England at Stade de France on October 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Argentine rugby star Nicolas Sanchez has come in from the cold after spending weeks on the sidelines as a free agent following the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old fly-half has signed with Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, his first club contract since leaving Brive at the end of last season.

The standoff will fill the void left by injured Welsh fly-half Gareth Anscombe at the big-spending Japanese side. The injury-plagued Anscombe has suffered yet another injury just weeks into his career at Suntory, with the former Ospreys set for another lengthy spell on the sideline.

Video Spacer

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim ShowRugbyPass tv
Video Spacer
Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

RugbyPass tv

Sanchez, who featured against Wales for the Barbarians in November, was previously rumoured to be moving to the United States. However, he has chosen the Japanese Top League for his next professional chapter.

Sanchez will play alongside recent star recruits Sam Cane and Cheslin Kolbe, adding to the club’s formidable lineup. While the details of his contract, including its duration, remain undisclosed, Sanchez’s presence in Japan is a testament to his enduring talent, as well as the growing allure of Japanese rugby.

Related

Jonny Gray becomes the latest Scot to take up Top 14 deal

Scottish international Jonny Gray is set to leave Exeter Chiefs for a new challenge in France, having reportedly agreed to join Top 14 side Bordeaux-Bègles Union.

Read Now

