Freddie Steward switches positions as Leicester name team for Leinster

Leicester Tigers have confirmed their lineup for the upcoming Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Leinster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tigers have made three adjustments from the team that secured a win against Newcastle last week. Dan Cole is set to make his return as tighthead prop, reinforcing the front row. In the backline, Dan Kelly will take up the position wearing number 13, and Jamie Shillcock has been selected to start at fullback. Notably, Freddie Steward will make a positional shift to the wing for this match.

Leicester Tigers head coach, Dan McKellar said: “We’re excited to get over to Dublin and rip into this challenge.”

Jannes Kirsten on his injury since arriving back in South Africa Jannes Kirsten on his injury speak to Liam Heagney about the injury that’s kept him out of action since arriving at the Bulls. Jannes Kirsten on his injury since arriving back in South Africa Jannes Kirsten on his injury speak to Liam Heagney about the injury that’s kept him out of action since arriving at the Bulls.

“Their record speaks for itself but, like any game of rugby, if you can apply pressure and deny opportunity consistently, you’ll give yourself a great chance to be in the contest.

Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 35 18 First try wins 25% Home team wins 50%

“We’ve got a lot of experience and fight in this group so outside of these walls is irrelevant to us; we’ll turn up to the Aviva on Saturday night ready to go with a bucket load of belief.”

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 8pm at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Leicester Tigers two game losing run in all competitions ended with their dramtic 19-13 victory at Newcastle last Friday.

LEICESTER TEAM:

15 Jamie Shillcock

14 Freddie Steward

13 Dan Kelly

12 Solomone Kata

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins

10 Handré Pollard

9 Jack van Poortvliet

1 James Cronin

2 Julián Montoya

3 Dan Cole

4 Harry Wells

5 Kyle Hatherell

6 Hanro Liebenberg

7 Olly Cracknell

8 Jasper Wiese

ADVERTISEMENT

REPLACEMENTS

16 Charlie Clare

17 Francois van Wyk

18 Will Hurd

19 Finn Carnduff

20 Emeka Ilione

21 Tom Whiteley

22 Phil Cokanasiga

23 Mike Brown