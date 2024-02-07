France lock Paul Willemse to miss Scotland clash due to ban
France lock Paul Willemse will miss his side’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday after being handed a three-week ban.
The South Africa-born forward will also be unavailable for his country’s encounter with Italy later this month after his sending off during last Friday’s tournament-opening defeat against Ireland.
France lock Paul Willemse will miss Saturday’s #GuinnessSixNations game with Scotland at Murrayfield after being banned for four weeks following this red card against Ireland. pic.twitter.com/hTXWcXcUBy
The punishment was issued following an independent disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday.
Willemse was shown two yellow cards for foul play during the 38-17 loss, the second of which was later upgraded to red.
He was given suspensions of four weeks and three weeks for the offences, to run concurrently, meaning a ban of four weeks.
He can further reduce the ban to three weeks by applying to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme – the so-called ‘tackle school’. He also has the right to appeal.
Willemse could have faced a longer suspension but while the committee found his actions “reckless”, according to a statement, they accepted “there was no evidence to suggest the player acted maliciously or with intent in either case”.
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.20 Go to comments