Six Nations

France lock Paul Willemse to miss Scotland clash due to ban

By PA
MARSEILLE, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 02: Paul Willemse of France reacts after being shown a red card by Referee Karl Dickson for a high tackle during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between France and Ireland at Orange Velodrome on February 02, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

France lock Paul Willemse will miss his side’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday after being handed a three-week ban.

The South Africa-born forward will also be unavailable for his country’s encounter with Italy later this month after his sending off during last Friday’s tournament-opening defeat against Ireland.

The punishment was issued following an independent disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Willemse was shown two yellow cards for foul play during the 38-17 loss, the second of which was later upgraded to red.

France's lock crisis deepens as Taofifenua fails to recover for Scotland

France have confirmed that second-row Romain Taofifenua will miss Saturday's clash with Scotland at Murrayfield after failing to recover from a leg infection.

He was given suspensions of four weeks and three weeks for the offences, to run concurrently, meaning a ban of four weeks.

He can further reduce the ban to three weeks by applying to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme – the so-called ‘tackle school’. He also has the right to appeal.

Willemse could have faced a longer suspension but while the committee found his actions “reckless”, according to a statement, they accepted “there was no evidence to suggest the player acted maliciously or with intent in either case”.

Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Ireland
1
1
0
0
5
2
England
1
1
0
0
4
3
Scotland
1
1
0
0
4
4
Wales
1
0
1
0
2
5
Italy
1
0
1
0
1
6
France
1
0
1
0
0
