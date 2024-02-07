France lock Paul Willemse to miss Scotland clash due to ban

France lock Paul Willemse will miss his side’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday after being handed a three-week ban.

The South Africa-born forward will also be unavailable for his country’s encounter with Italy later this month after his sending off during last Friday’s tournament-opening defeat against Ireland.

The punishment was issued following an independent disciplinary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Willemse was shown two yellow cards for foul play during the 38-17 loss, the second of which was later upgraded to red.

He was given suspensions of four weeks and three weeks for the offences, to run concurrently, meaning a ban of four weeks.

He can further reduce the ban to three weeks by applying to take part in World Rugby’s coaching intervention programme – the so-called ‘tackle school’. He also has the right to appeal.

Willemse could have faced a longer suspension but while the committee found his actions “reckless”, according to a statement, they accepted “there was no evidence to suggest the player acted maliciously or with intent in either case”.

