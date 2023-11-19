Select Edition

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted

By Grant Constable
Rugby Australia's Daniel Herbert speaks to media during a Rugby Australia media opportunity in support of the Rugby World Cup 2027 & 2029 bid in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for Rugby Australia)

Rugby Australia have confirmed that after a late night meeting, the board have elected former Wallabies back Daniel Herbert as the new Chair of the governing body.

Hamish McLennan had vowed to fight to hold onto his position despite six member unions, including Queensland, the ACT and RugbyWA, demanding his resignation.

But McLennan’s bid to keep his job has ended after an emergency board meeting resulted in Herbert taking over.

After a successful playing career, former centre Herbert held roles with the QLD Rugby Union before embarking on a corporate career. He has been on the Rugby Australia board since 2020.

Rugby Australia have said that the board considered that Herbert’s experience is ideally suited to leading the development of the game from the grassroots to the elite level, across women’s and men’s Rugby.

In addition, he is well placed to lead the board’s continued and unwavering commitment to Rugby Australia’s strategy of aligning the game across the country.

Rugby Australia’s new Chair Dan Herbert said: “It has never been more important for the Rugby Australia board, working with Member Unions, to come together and execute the reform we absolutely need for an aligned high-performance system and to deliver on the commitments we have made, including to invest in Community and Women’s Rugby.

“Australia will host the British and Irish Lions Tour in 2025, the Men’s 2027 Rugby World Cup and the Women’s 2029 Rugby World Cup and the 2032 Olympic Games – the reform we progress now will underpin the competitiveness of our national teams, as well as building deeper engagement with the Rugby community and fans everywhere.”

“We note that the different Member Unions are not opposing Rugby Australia’s centralisation proposals and remain committed to supporting high performance alignment.”

A Rugby Australia statement confirmed that McLennan has officially resigned from the Rugby Australia board.

“The board acknowledges the strategic agenda that Hamish has been instrumental in driving, through COVID and other challenges, ensuring that Rugby in Australia continued through very challenging times.

“He departs the role of Chair having been a central figure in Australia securing the hosting rights to major Rugby events that will inspire generations of players and supporters, as well as delivering the current broadcast rights deal and helping to turn around the governing body’s financial position.”

Herbert, Wallaby number 715, played 67 Tests for Australia, and was a part of the Wallabies teams that won the 1999 Rugby World Cup, 2001 British and Irish Lions Series, The Rugby Championship and five straight Bledisloe Cups.

