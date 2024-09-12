Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Tomorrow
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Sunday
00:35
Sunday
02:05
Pacific Nations Cup

Former Wales Sevens international handed USA debut

By Jon Newcombe
(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Toby Fricker will make his US Men’s Eagles debut in Tokyo this Saturday after being selected at full-back for the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against Fiji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fricker, 29, was born in Wales and played for Wales Sevens and Wales Students but qualifies for USA through his New Orleans-born mother.

This summer he joined MLR’s New England Free Jacks, having previously played club rugby for Ospreys, Bristol and Ebbw Vale.

Video Spacer

Simon Raiwalui on the reimagined Pacific Nations Cup 2024

New World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager Simon Raiwalui chatted to Liam Heagney about the new look Pacific Nations Cup, comprising of Fiji, Japan, Tonga, Samoa, Canada and the USA.

Video Spacer

Simon Raiwalui on the reimagined Pacific Nations Cup 2024

New World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager Simon Raiwalui chatted to Liam Heagney about the new look Pacific Nations Cup, comprising of Fiji, Japan, Tonga, Samoa, Canada and the USA.

USA’s matchday 23 doesn’t include either of the two leading performers, fly-half Luke Carty and No.8 Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz, with head coach Scott Lawrence opting to make seven changes of personnel and one positional switch for the team’s first encounter with Fiji in 10 years.

Greg Peterson is the only Eagles player present in the matchday squad to have played in the last fixture in Vannes in November 2014, a 20-14 win for Fiji, but  the veteran lock has to be content with a place on the bench.

Australian-born Peterson led the Eagles in the first two matches of the Pacific Nations Cup but Nate Augspurger has stepped into the role.

The veteran wing, who scored twice against Japan last weekend, captains USA for the sixth time in his 46th test. The 34-year-old from Minnesota  last performed the role in November at La Vila International Rugby Cup. He has Fricker and Conner Mooneyham for company in the back three.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carty’s place at 10 is taken by Chris Mattina, while Ruben de Haas continues at scrum-half. Rand Santos, a star of USA’s run to the final of the 2024 World Rugby U20 Trophy final earlier this year, is set to make his test debut after being named as fly-half cover.

In midfield, Tavite Lopeti shifts to inside-centre to accommodate Dominic Besag’s return to the 13 jersey.

Related

USA player ratings vs Japan | Asahi Pacific Nations Cup

Scott Lawrence's USA Eagles saw their potent second half comeback fall short as Eddie Jones's Japan secured a 41 - 24 at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium.

Read Now

Peterson’s omission leaves the USA starting XV very light on caps, with only four players including Augspurger getting into double figures for caps won.

Another is 38-cap prop Paul Mullen, who has been promoted from the bench along with hooker Sean McNulty. Jack Iscaro continues at loose-head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vili Helu is now partnered in the second row by Jason Damm, while Paddy Ryan and Cory Daniel continue to team up at flanker but with Thomas Tu’avao at No.8 instead of the competition’s top ball carrier Fa’anana-Schultz.

USA team to face Fiji:

1. Jack Iscaro
2. Sean McNulty
3. Paul Mullen
4. Viliami Helu
5. Jason Damm
6. Paddy Ryan
7. Cory Daniel
8. Thomas Tu’avao
9. Ruben de Haas
10. Chris Mattina
11. Nate Augspurger
12. Tavite Lopeti
13. Dominic Besag
14. Conner Mooneyham
15. Toby Fricker

Replacements:
16. Kapeli Pifeleti
17. Jake Turnbull
18. Pono Davis
19. Greg Peterson
20. Tesimoni Tonga’uiha
21. Bryce Campebell
22. Rand Santos
23. JP Smith

Related

The Hawaiian ex-defensive lineman who learnt rugby in four years before USA debut

Pono Davis has a big work ethic to match his considerable size. The hulking tighthead prop from the aptly named Big Island in Hawaii stands 188cm and 136kg.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Jean de Villiers' brave verdict on future Springbok captain

3

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

4

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

5

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

6

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

7

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

8

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Terry24 9 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had scored 54 in a match before 1999.


They took them seriously in 2011 but there was not that much indication of psychological strenght there. If Wales had made the final that NZ team were in serious bother.


The psychological issue was not as much winning pressurized matches as taking teams seriously enough so you are not suprized to end up in a close presurzied match and ill prepared to win it.


Everybody in the NH was thinking after 1999 that NZ would take France seriously from now on but then 2007 happenned!


They go on about 'special respect' between NZ/SA but I sometimes think from the NZ side is that the only respect they have?


The preparation for Argentina test 1 in 2023 did not strike me as that of a team taking Argentina seriously. That is the psychological weakness of NZ in my opinion.

131 Go to comments
T
Tk 35 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I'm sure that he had a great plan for this season. However all military strategists say that no plan survives contact with the enemy. The enemy didn't play ball so now he is reacting. That's how he will learn as a test match coach

6 Go to comments
N
Nickers 37 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I agree with you about WJ. Jordie was great in that role last year, but also playing out the back. It gives the opposition a lot more to think about. He is wasted being used as a battering ram. I would love to read some analysis about the attack the ABs are running this year vs. last year Nick, it seems they are finding space out wide they struggled with against England, but in the last game in particular obviously didn't score tried despite that. Less of that second man guy in the boot sort of thing.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thank goodness the ABs are the best of the best. Imagine if they had these attitudes.

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 41 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Then you can’t be called the best team. Test rugby is all about pressure. And even more so at a World Cup. Against the home favourites.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 45 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

That too C😜

131 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 46 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ah. Allblacks are also the masters of manipulation of the English refs to setup the extra man.


All square then.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thanks Spew, a really big 'big man' then - is he more of a 4 or a 5 type lock?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

What about Plummer? Is he really in contention?

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

👍

131 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Razor thinks WJ is a full-back playing wing, I feel it's the other way around. DMac made more mistakes in Cape Town than he did in the entire England series, so it's something he p[robably felt too... I am also surprised they are not standing Jordie at first receiver more too, he could allow DMac to pick his moments.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Tend to agree, his world-class ability is breaking and finishing, not making play for others. The need to help out DMac will only drag him further infield and away from the spaces where he can make a diff.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I don't think DMac can play without a second 10 at FB Carlos. Not at this level anyway.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

They had a real shot to put the game away when Willie was off for 10', but didn't take it!

131 Go to comments
R
RugCs 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Playing both sides of the ball is the fashionable term to use these days.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

MAybe they don't fully trust Fletcher Newall yet??

131 Go to comments
M
Mitch 58 minutes ago
Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

For the sake of rugby in the SH I hope the Wallabies can turn it around and be ready for he Lions next year.

That's definitely the sentiment among rugby people here but it feels there are non rugby people here who would love to see their national team lose the series 3-0.

10 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

He was fine at 10 with so many of the old hands still on deck 2016-2018.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 59 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

IIRC they hd already thrashed the French in June by over 100 points over two games before that, so prob felt they had nothing to worry about.

131 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Ted used to say that Marshy was the only leader in the ABs he found after he took over in 2004.

131 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade' How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'
Search