Latest Comments

Former Wallaby takes over as Rugby Australia boss is ousted
b
by George! 1 hours ago

I say good riddance and hope to see the ARU and NZRU build a good relationship with each other. We need each other to be strong on the field and financially to compete if not keep ahead of the cash strapped competitions of the North.

Go to comments More News
It's time to let the England players take French leave
L
Leo 2 hours ago

Good article addressing an important issue! Top players who command a high salary that cannot/are not being met due to the financial restrictions and realities of the english game, and who face the uncertainty of english selection to boot, will follow the money. From an outsider’s perspective Marchant’s move seems to have been a decision based on him being overlooked/under-utilised at international level - until very recently! The english coaches have taken their time to realise his value and how to employ him to great effect of late, but now he is lost instead of being a young promising prospect to build on. The financial struggles of the English club game is forcing Saracens to cut Maro Itoje’s salary in order to retain Farrell’s. A perspective shift is in order. The article makes a great point that giving English players this option will not devastate the domestic game, as there are restrictions to foreign players in most leagues. This should be seen as an opportunity to grow the profile of the game, the English players, and to encourage more investment in youth. Grow the game!

Go to comments More News
Gallagher Premiership

Ellis Genge to go head-to-head with England teammate in Bristol return

By Josh Raisey
Ellis Genge of Bristol Bears looks on during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Bristol Bears at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on March 25, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

England loosehead prop Ellis Genge will make his first appearance since the World Cup bronze final when he runs out for Bristol Bears tomorrow night in a West Country derby against Bath at the Rec.

The 28-year-old has been rested since the World Cup, but comes straight back into the starting XV to try and arrest a three-match losing streak. He will go head-to-head with Bath tighthead Will Stuart, who helped form England’s starting front row against Argentina the last time Genge played.

The loosehead’s England front row partner, tighthead Kyle Sinckler, will start on the bench having made his return to action last week.

WATCH as departing coach Jacques Nienaber drops a hint that he might return to the Springbok fold in the not too distant future
WATCH as departing coach Jacques Nienaber drops a hint that he might return to the Springbok fold in the not too distant future

Elsewhere in the squad, lock Ed Holmes will make his 100th appearance for the Bears.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam, said: “We know what this fixture means to the people of Bristol, so we’re excited to represent them in what is always an entertaining West Country derby.

“Bath have had a great start to the season, and we know the challenge we will face on Friday night at The Rec. Our success there in recent seasons has been built on mindset and teamwork which is what we need to bring.”

Bath XV: 15 Matt Gallagher, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Cameron Redpath, 11 Will Muir, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ben Spencer ©, 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Fergus Lee-Warner, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Miles Reid, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Jaco Coetzee
Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 GJ van Velze, 20 Alfie Barbeary, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Orlando Bailey, 23 Max Ojomoh

Bristol Bears XV: 15 Rich Lane, 14 Piers O’Conor, 13 Virimi Vakatawa, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Gabriel Ibitoye, 10 Callum Sheedy, 9 Harry Randall (c); 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Gabriel Oghre, 3 Max Lahiff, 4 Ed Holmes, 5 Joe Batley, 6 James Dun, 7 Harry Thacker, 8 Magnus Bradbury.
Replacements: 16 Will Capon, 17 Jake Woolmore, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Josh Caulfield, 20 Dan Thomas, 21 Kieran Marmion, 22 James Williams, 23 Max Malins.

