Gallagher Premiership    

'Can't wait to get stuck in': Jones confirms switch to Harlequins

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Harlequins have confirmed the signing of Scotland midfielder Huw Jones after the Glasgow back’s originally planned moved to Bayonne was scuppered by the French club’s relegation to the Pro D2 following their defeat to nearby rivals Biarritz in a dramatic penalty shootout in which the winning kick was struck by Steffon Armitage, the ex-England Test back-rower.   

The 27-year-old Jones has been capped 31 times by Scotland since making a 2016 debut away to Japan, his last coming in the recent Guinness Six Nations win over France in Paris. 

It was a gap year in South Africa where Jones initially broke into the professional ranks at club level, getting picked up by the Super Rugby Stormers where he played alongside current Harlequins prop Wilco Louw and against centre Andre Esterhuizen and club skipper Stephan Lewies.

A switch to Glasgow soon followed with his Test career taking off and he made 49 appearances for the Warriors, scoring a dozen tries before signalling his intention to move elsewhere. That destination was supposed to be the south of France but it will instead be the south of England following Bayonne’s misfortune from the playoff kicking tee.   

“I’m thrilled to sign for Harlequins,” enthused Jones. “To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn’t turn down.

“The Quins way of playing was an attractive prospect, but there is also something unique building here with a special team. There is a great playing group here and some fantastic coaches and I can’t wait to get stuck in. Quins are looking to build upon their trophy win this season and I’m looking forward to playing my part in that journey.”

Nick Evans, the Harlequins attack and backs coach, added: “It’s great to have Huw signed on with us here at Quins. Huw made a big impact when he burst onto the scene a few years ago and has fantastic instincts for the game.

“Huw is an attack-minded player and we believe he will fit into the Harlequins way well. We look for players who will suit the Harlequins DNA and we see that in Huw. We are excited to see him link up with the squad this summer as we look to build upon last season’s success.”

