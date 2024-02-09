Select Edition

Boks can relax as Ireland face world rankings impasse

By Ian Cameron
The Springboks during the loss to Ireland in Paris - PA

Ireland faces a blockade of sorts in their bid to dethrone South Africa from the pinnacle of the World Rugby rankings.

Despite Ireland’s blockbuster 38-17 win over France in the opening weekend, a potential victory in their upcoming clash against Italy in this weekend’s Guinness Six Nations would bring no advancement on the rankings ladder.

The significant 16.52 rating point gap between the two teams prior to the consideration of home advantage ensures that Ireland’s position won’t budge. Andy Farrell’s men will continue to hold on to second spot unless they suffer a 15 points defeat. That scenario would elevate the All Blacks above them in the standings.

Even a decisive triumph over Scotland won’t be enough for France to climb above fourth due to the substantial distance separating them from New Zealand in third. Yet, the stakes are high for Les Bleus as a loss coupled with an English victory against Wales at Twickenham would demote them to fifth, making way for England to claim fourth.

A Scotland win and an English setback against Wales would propel Gregor Townsend’s squad to fifth. An emphatic victory exceeding 15 points paired with an English defeat could even secure Scotland an historic fourth-place ranking.

Meanwhile, Wales stands to gain from any victory margin over England, ensuring their ascent above Argentina into seventh.

Italy eyes a significant milestone; a draw in Dublin could catapult them back into the top 10 for the first time in over a decade. A win would further elevate their status to ninth.

Georgia, facing the Netherlands, finds themselves in a position where victory does not influence their 13th place due to a 17.44 point difference before home advantage is considered. However, a draw or a defeat could see them slip in the rankings, with potential implications for Samoa, Brazil, and even a three-place descent if the Netherlands secures a shock win.

Portugal, despite facing Poland, cannot improve their standings due to a 19.36 point difference, while Spain’s prospects remain unchanged against Germany. However, Romania has an opportunity to reclaim 19th place with a win over Belgium, emphasizing the fluid nature of international rugby rankings.

Belgium, too, has a chance to climb the World Rugby rankings following a recent victory over Portugal.

Comments on RugbyPass

c
carlos 56 minutes ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.

13 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Springboks on verge of multi-million dollar investment deal

Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys

1 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.

3 Go to comments
c
chrash 4 hours ago
Sam Warburton makes 'massive' Lions prediction about England rookie

Couldn’t agree more that he’s a really exciting prospect - a real standout from the Italy v England game last week. In terms of Lions selection, I would imagine this will depend on Farrell’s approach - his success with Ireland in getting them well-drilled with a dynamic pack focussed on link play won’t necessarily be achievable in the shorter time frame he’ll have with the Lions. So an aggressive, destructive 6 to get them over the gain line and fire up the defence would no doubt be a great asset if there are teething problems getting systems with more complexity going!

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 5 hours ago
Bernard Foley: 'I know I’m biased but rugby has got the best product'

It's all well and good having a strong international game but if the game isn’t strong in Australia, you won’t have a strong Wallabies side and thus no meaningful success on the world stage.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 5 hours ago
Ireland vs Italy | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Italy by 8. lol.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 5 hours ago
England vs Wales | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

What’s with the head to head with Farrell not evening playing? Anyway, Tight to the end - arm wrestle stuff. England by 10. Fords Boot to accumulate the points.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 5 hours ago
Scotland vs France | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

Scotland by 5 and an enormously gripping week in the media next week. I think we’ll see tit-for-tat tries being scored. Scotland to sneak the victory. Finn Russel looked very dangerous half 1 last week. French forwards looked heavy on the feet. Scotland to run.

1 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 5 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hi Nick, the argument for a more attacking mindset is compelling and well made. On the other side of that is how little I enjoyed the Bath Bristol match watching it live. It didn’t feel like a proper game. When defence is optional, your traditional fan struggles to take the outcome seriously. If a team finds the courage to play with an aggressive mindset in a clutch situation, like Quins did when winning the GP a couple of years back against odds, fans will gasp at the audacity and go along for the ride. If nobody tackles and games are routinely point-a-minute affairs, then it doesn’t feel like there’s anything meaningful being played for. Well, to me at least.

13 Go to comments
S
Simon 6 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The only people making a fuss about this is England. Wales frankly don’t care if he plays or not. He made his choice, he never really figured in Welsh coaches thoughts and made it clear he wants to stay in England. He may have been born in Wales but that does not make you Welsh. The thing in your chest that beats to send your blood around your body is what makes you Welsh and his obviously is not!

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 6 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Nick, it seems like thees’s real buy-in between referees, players and coaches in England about what they want the game to look like as a spectacle. This has worked well for the past few years. Yes, you still see the odd tryless match which ends 12-6 but those games are few and far between. How Luke Pearce didn't get a knock out match at the World Cup is a tad bizarre too.

13 Go to comments
j
john 7 hours ago
'Real deal' Chandler Cunningham-South compared to LeBron James

Love to see him start maybe at 8 with Earle at 7

2 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 8 hours ago
How England are stealing the Springbok defensive structure - Beyond 80

Springboks aren’t even playing in the Six Nations but are living rent free in the minds of European rugby 🤣🤣🤣

1 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 8 hours ago
Why Ireland-France was no World Cup final

Ben Smith is right about “World Cup hangover” but wow, its been months now and European rugby are still in tears 🤣🤣🤣

27 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 8 hours ago
Harry Potter already thriving in Force's bid for 'edge to edge exciting rugby'

Named Harry Potter but has the hair and gormless demeanour of Ron Weasley.

1 Go to comments
G
Giannis 8 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hello, no contestation about your analysis just a few remarks on your second chapter. As a statistician I can’t say that 19 english won games over 32 possible is statiscally different than a head or tail flip. Nor is 6 qualified english teams over ten so good considering that you say yourself that the english teams are so close from each other and we know that so many europeans teams are qualified this year even when losing games. These statistics notes do not bring weight to the rest of the analysis. From an audience point of view we can only regret that the attack spirit has not reached yet the english national team.

13 Go to comments
m
matt 11 hours ago
'Real deal' Chandler Cunningham-South compared to LeBron James

Lebron James? Simmer down

2 Go to comments
J
Jen 14 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

I’m really going to miss him.

5 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 14 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Really interesting article NB, thanks. Bizarre looking at the clips as it reminds me of games under the roof in Dunedin for Super Rugby pre lockdown days. So much movement deep in your half finding space both sides of the ball with a surprised defence backtracking. Very much like the Highlanders with Sopoaga at 10 good and bad results. I find this a contrast to when I watched a couple of games involving Bristol just after xmas when it is dreadful dull penalty manufacturing rugby. What’s happened since then?

13 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 17 hours ago
Dane Coles: 'I’m not going to be an ex-player that kicks up a fuss'

He’s right about the Japanese product. It’s the future of rugby in the Pacific.

5 Go to comments
