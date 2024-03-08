Ben Gollings sacked by Fiji Sevens 4 months out from Olympics

Fiji Rugby have announced a major shake-up in its sevens rugby coaching staff, sacking Sevens head coach Ben Gollings just four months out from the Olympics.

The move comes after a string of poor HSBC SVNS circuit results for Fiji, including a shock loss to Spain.

The decision is hardly a surprise, with criticism of Gollings mounting in Fiji since the start of the season, culminating in words of rebuke from the Fijian Attorney-General Siromi Turaga earlier this week.

Chairman of Fiji Rugby Peter Mazey branded it a difficult decision to release Gollings, emphasizing the goal of securing Olympic medals for Fiji in sevens rugby.

“It is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Ben Gollings. His dedication and efforts have been commendable, but we must prioritize our ultimate goal of securing medals for Fiji in sevens rugby at the Summer Olympics,” stated Mazey.

Fiji Rugby has appointed Osea Kolinisau as the new head coach. Kolinisau – celebrated for guiding Fiji to its first Olympic Gold – is expected to steady the ship as Fiji try to defend their Olympic title.

“We are confident that our new coach will provide the leadership, guidance, and strategic direction necessary to elevate the performance of our sevens rugby team and position Fiji for success at the Summer Olympics,” added Mazey.

Supporting the new coach is Ian Gibbons, a seasoned Strength and Conditioning Coach, and Naca Cawanibuka, who joins as a consultant.

Fiji’s decision to hire Kolinisau followed a formal expression of interest from him in December, emphasizing that the choice was carefully considered and not influenced by external pressures.

The organization also communicated its plans to create a “Director of 7s Rugby” role, considering rugby luminaries like Waisele Serevi, Gareth Barber, or Ben Ryan for the position.

This morning, Fiji Rugby’s management and board met with players and staff to pledge full support as they prepare for the upcoming 7s series and the Olympics.