7:41am, 12 September 2020

Bath Rugby have made 13 changes to the side to face Sale Sharks on Sunday at the AJ Bell Stadium. Charlie Ewels returns to action and captains the side as the England international replaces Elliott Stooke having missed out on the 40-15 win over Worcester Warriors last time out.

Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Will Stuart all comes back into the starting XV as Hooper names an entirely changed front row whilst Josh Bayliss and Sam Underhill start at blindside and openside respectively with Taulupe Faletau replacing Zach Mercer.

Rhys Priestland and Ben Spencer both come back into the side to continue their partnership replacing Matavesi and Will Chudley.

Ruaridh McConnochie comes back into the side following his brace two games ago in the win against Harlequins and Gabriel Hamer-Webb retains his spot on the wide channel. Jonathan Joseph comes into the side for Max Clark and is partnered with Josh Matavesi, who moves back into the midfield replacing Cameron Redpath.

Henry Thomas is named amongst the replacements for the first time since tearing his ACL in Round 3 against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

BATH RUGBY SIDE TO FACE SALE SHARKS

15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Josh Matavesi, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie, 10. Rhys Priestland, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Charlie Ewels (C), 6. Josh Bayliss, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Taulupe Faletau

REPLACEMENTS

16. Ross Batty, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Will Spencer, 20. Tom Ellis, 21. Miles Reid, 22. Will Chudley, 23. Cameron Redpath

SALE SHARKS SIDE TO FACE BATH RUGBY

15. Luke James, 14. Denny Solomona, 13. Manu Tuilagi, 12. Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11. Marland Yarde, 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Faf de Klerk; 1. Valerey Morozov, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Will-Griff John, 4. Matt Postlethwaite, 5. Jean-Luc du Preez, 6. Jono Ross (capt) 7. Ben Curry, 8. Tom Curry

REPLACEMENTS

16. Rob Webber, 17. Coenie Oosthuizen, 18. Jake Cooper-Woolley, 19. Cobus Wiese, 20. Jean Luc du Preez, 21. Will Cliff, 22. Sam James, 23. Arron Reed.