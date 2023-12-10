Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
19 - 28
FT
31 - 18
FT
5 - 41
FT
18 - 19
FT
15 - 33
FT
10 - 15
FT
27 - 52
FT
52 - 7
FT
37 - 14
FT
45 - 5
FT
34 - 16
FT
17 - 17
FT
43 - 34
FT
27 - 16
FT
24 - 7
FT
36 - 34
FT
28 - 5
FT
12 - 28
FT
9 - 16
FT
35 - 26
FT
19 - 24
FT
28 - 31
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The superstar sisters taking the SVNS world by storm

2

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

3

Australia survive quarter-final scare at Cape Town SVNS

4

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd in Cape Town

5

How offseason ‘World Series’ has set Australia up for more SVNS glory

More News More News

Latest Feature

Part apex predator, part immovable bovine - meet the new-look Bulls

Jake White's team are lacing their traditional oomph with flourishes of flair

Sevens News

LIVE HSBC SVNS Cape Town - day one

‘We hate losing’: Black Ferns Sevens eager to make amends in Cape Town

South Africa intent on giving back to ‘special’ crowd at Cape Town SVNS

‘Wait and see’: New Zealand get Cape Town SVNS back on track against old foe

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on pressure and Munster fan reactions

Former Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber gave his first Irish media briefing as senior coach at Leinster.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Taniela Tupou looking to 'reach the next level' in fresh start with Rebels
R
Red and White Dynamight 27 minutes ago

just chasing the biggest dollar, will never reach his potential.

Go to comments More News
Eddie Jones to be named head coach of Japan
P
Pecos 27 minutes ago

Sayonara Japan.

Go to comments More News
Sevens

Australia women hold on to win back-to-back titles at Cape Town SVNS

By Josh Raisey
Isabella Nasser and Teagan Levi at the 2023/24 Cape Town SVNS. Picture: World Rugby

Australia women have won the HSBC SVNS Cape Town one week after triumphing in Dubai, holding on to beat France in the final in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was plain sailing for Australia in the opening minutes at the Cape Town Stadium as they raced to a 22-0 lead. But two tries from France and a red card for Maddison Levi meant the game turned on it’s head entirely. But Australia were able to hold on and make it two from two in the SVNS series.

Maddison Levi opened the scoring early on when she collected a ball on the wing from 50 metres out, and powered through a tackle on the way to the line. Faith Nathan scored in the same corner moments later after springing up on the blindside before Sharni Smale got in on the action, racing in from the other wing. Australia pounced on some sloppy passing from France shortly after the kick-off to put Maddison Levi in for her second and it looked as though the title was theirs.

But France gave themselves some hope through Anne-Cecile Ciofani who scored two tries shortly before half-time. It was a double blow as well for Australia as Maddison Levi was red carded for a dangerous tackle. France began to dominate the second-half and exploited the extra player with a cross-field kick which Carla Neisen was on the end of.

With the score now 22-19 to Australia, some great feet and a fend from Kaitlin Shave saved the day for Australia as she raced in for what was the match-winner.

Joanna Grisez managed a late try for France, but it was too great a task to close a ten-point gap as Australia were able to hang on. A poor kick-off from France meant Australia only had to kick the ball out.

“We were talking a lot about back-to-back and we’ve never won in Cape Town on a World Series,” captain Charlotte Caslick told reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We love to play here so it was something that we’ve always spoken about, winning here, and I’m really proud of the girls doing it.

“We made it pretty hard on ourselves but it’s probably one of our best wins ever.

“Just the courage the girls have to keep fighting for each other is something you can’t coach, it’s innate in them and they’ve got a lot of ticker in them these girls.

“I’m super proud of them.”

Tickets are on sale now for the next SVNS Series event in Cape Town on December 9-10. Can the Blitzboks go back-to-back in front of their home supporters next weekend?

More to follow.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic Clermont bring a fresh twist to the Springboks' bomb squad tactic
Search