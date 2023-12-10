Australia women hold on to win back-to-back titles at Cape Town SVNS

Australia women have won the HSBC SVNS Cape Town one week after triumphing in Dubai, holding on to beat France in the final in South Africa.

It was plain sailing for Australia in the opening minutes at the Cape Town Stadium as they raced to a 22-0 lead. But two tries from France and a red card for Maddison Levi meant the game turned on it’s head entirely. But Australia were able to hold on and make it two from two in the SVNS series.

Maddison Levi opened the scoring early on when she collected a ball on the wing from 50 metres out, and powered through a tackle on the way to the line. Faith Nathan scored in the same corner moments later after springing up on the blindside before Sharni Smale got in on the action, racing in from the other wing. Australia pounced on some sloppy passing from France shortly after the kick-off to put Maddison Levi in for her second and it looked as though the title was theirs.

But France gave themselves some hope through Anne-Cecile Ciofani who scored two tries shortly before half-time. It was a double blow as well for Australia as Maddison Levi was red carded for a dangerous tackle. France began to dominate the second-half and exploited the extra player with a cross-field kick which Carla Neisen was on the end of.

With the score now 22-19 to Australia, some great feet and a fend from Kaitlin Shave saved the day for Australia as she raced in for what was the match-winner.

Joanna Grisez managed a late try for France, but it was too great a task to close a ten-point gap as Australia were able to hang on. A poor kick-off from France meant Australia only had to kick the ball out.

“We were talking a lot about back-to-back and we’ve never won in Cape Town on a World Series,” captain Charlotte Caslick told reports.

“We love to play here so it was something that we’ve always spoken about, winning here, and I’m really proud of the girls doing it.

“We made it pretty hard on ourselves but it’s probably one of our best wins ever.

“Just the courage the girls have to keep fighting for each other is something you can’t coach, it’s innate in them and they’ve got a lot of ticker in them these girls.

“I’m super proud of them.”

Tickets are on sale now for the next SVNS Series event in Cape Town on December 9-10. Can the Blitzboks go back-to-back in front of their home supporters next weekend?

