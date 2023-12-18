Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
28 - 17
FT
11 - 12
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
35 - 13
FT
29 - 7
FT
36 - 17
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
29 - 28
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
32 - 24
FT
38 - 5
FT
32 - 29
FT
19 - 47
FT
24 - 27
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

2

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

3

Leinster tabled €500k for RG Snyman

4

Where are they now? The last London Irish team before its collapse

5

Jonny Gray becomes the latest Scot to head to Top 14

More News More News

Latest Feature

Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland

Jacques Nienaber's arrival could spark a major change in Leinster - and Ireland's - approach.

Sevens News

Golden girls shine bright after Wallabies’ 'disappointing’ World Cup

New SVNS circuit labelled 'ruthless' by struggling Fiji

Argentina continue to prove that rapid SVNS rise isn’t ‘a coincidence’

From NZ U19s to Australia’s ‘gold jersey’: Josh Turner’s stunning SVNS journey

More Sevens More News

Trending Video

Jamie George passionately defends Owen Farrell | Big Jim Show

Jamie George passionately defended Owen Farrell when chatting to Jim Hamilton ahead of the Bulls vs Saracens match at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. You can watch the full interview for free on RugbyPass TV

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Thomas Ramos avoids citing for cheap shot on Marcus Smith
B
BigMaul 59 minutes ago

Dirty cheap shots. It won’t faze Smith but I’m amazed this isn’t dealt with by the citing process. Rugby sending out the wrong message.

Go to comments More News
‘Big part of my motivation’: TJ Perenara eager for All Blacks return
M
Mike 1 hours ago

Best team in the world.Always has been always will be.

Go to comments More News
Sevens

Antoine Dupont admits Sevens switch a 'little bit scary'

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

France’s celebrated scrum-half Antoine Dupont is gearing up for a remarkable year in 2024, driven by his World Cup disappointment and a hunger for new victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old Toulouse star is set to miss the upcoming Six Nations as he prepares to join France’s Sevens programme, with his eyes firmly set on the Paris Olympics.

Speaking candidly about his decision with BBC Radio 5 Live, Dupont shared, “I will have a very busy year, but I love that and I am excited. It’s very exciting but a little bit scary,” reflecting his anticipation for the challenge ahead. This shift to the Sevens format marks a significant departure from his familiar XV-a-side rugby.

Video Spacer

SVNS Next Level Launch
Video Spacer
SVNS Next Level Launch

Dupont’s resolve stems from his recent heartbreak in the Rugby World Cup, where France, despite being the hosts, were ousted by South Africa in the quarter-finals.

“When you lose a competition you want to do another thing to try to win again,” Dupont explained to BBC Radio 5 Live.

Dupont played a pivotal role in Toulouse’s triumph over Harlequins in the Champions Cup.

“The Champions Cup is always a special competition for us, and I think we saw the last two weeks that we are very motivated for this competition,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition to Sevens won’t be easy. Dupont last played this format as an under-18 player.

“The last time [playing Sevens] was under-18, I think, but it is the same sport and there are a lot of things similar. I will have to work a lot to be competitive in all the competitions.”

Dupont will participate in Sevens series events in February and March before returning to Toulouse towards the season’s end. He will then switch back to the Sevens programme in time for the July Olympics. His dedication to mastering both formats is clear. “I have a lot of calls with the coach to try to learn some skills, and I will try to learn by watching the game.”

Despite the excitement of the new venture, Dupont admits the difficulty of missing the Six Nations, a staple in the rugby calendar. “Yes, it’s hard [to miss the Six Nations], but I have to make choices, unfortunately.”

Related

Last chance for Blitzboks as World Rugby confirm Olympic repechage details

SVNS Series heavyweights the Blitzboks have one last opportunity to book their place at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland Leinster's seismic tactical shift could bring philosophical turbulence for Ireland
Search