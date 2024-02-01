L’Angleterre va donner sa chance à cinq joueurs contre l’Italie
Pour affronter l’Italie ce samedi 3 février dans le Tournoi des Six Nations, Steve Borthwick a convoqué une équipe d’Angleterre qui compte huit changements – dont deux nouvelles capes – par rapport au XV battu par l’Afrique du Sud en demi-finale de la Coupe du Monde Rugby.
Les Anglais, qui ont finalement terminé troisièmes de la compétition grâce à une victoire sur l’Argentine, s’étaient inclinés 15-16 lors de leur demi-finale à Paris. Quinze semaines après cette déception face aux Springboks, une équipe de départ très différente a été confirmée pour Rome.
Les recrues Fraser Dingwall et Ethan Roots ont été choisies pour débuter respectivement premier centre et côté fermé, et trois autres nouveaux venus sont en passe d’être capés pour la première fois en sortie de banc : le demi de mêlée Chandler Cunningham-South, le demi d’ouverture Fin Smith et l’ailier Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.
Tommy Freeman et Henry Slade, deux joueurs qui n’ont pas été retenus pour la Coupe du monde, sont également rappelés en défense.
L’arrière Freddie Steward, l’ailier gauche Elliot Daly et le demi de mêlée Alex Mitchell, qui s’est remis d’une blessure infectée à la jambe, sont les trois titulaires de la demi-finale du Stade de France. George Ford a été promu du banc pour débuter au poste d’ouvreur à la place d’Owen Farrell, qui bénéficie d’un congé sabbatique avant de traverser la Manche la saison prochaine et de passer des Saracens au Racing 92.
Dans le pack, Will Stuart est titularisé au poste de pilier droit devant Dan Cole, laissé sur le banc, s’alignant en première ligne aux côtés de Joe Marler et du nouveau capitaine Jamie George.
Un banc en 5-3
La deuxième ligne sera composée de Maro Itoje et Ollie Chessum, tandis que Roots, qui fait ses débuts, fera partie d’une troisième-ligne complétée par Sam Underhill – homme du match lors de la finale pour la médaille de bronze contre l’Argentine – et Ben Earl.
L’Angleterre a opté pour une répartition cinq/trois entre avants/arrière sur son banc. Theo Dan, Ellis Genge et Cole constituent la couverture de la première ligne, Alex Coles et Cunningham-South étant les autres options du pack. Le vétéran Danny Care, Smith et Feyi-Waboso sont les réservistes de la ligne arrière.
Le message de Borthwick à ses cinq nouveaux venus dans le groupe des 23 de l’Angleterre était le suivant : « Gagner sa première sélection pour son pays est toujours un événement très spécial. Nous sommes ravis pour les débutants qui ont tous travaillé incroyablement dur pour être sélectionnés dans les 23 pour affronter l’Italie.
Maintenir l’intensité
« Je sais que samedi sera un moment de grande fierté pour les joueurs et leurs familles. Le message que je leur ai adressé cette semaine a été d’être eux-mêmes, de saisir leur chance et de jouer avec les forces et les skills qui leur ont valu d’être sélectionnés dans un groupe solide des Tournoi des Six Nations.
« Après une excellente semaine de préparation à Gérone, nous sommes impatients d’affronter l’Italie à Rome. Les Azzurri sont une équipe dangereuse, avec des porteurs de balle talentueux et des joueurs qui aiment trouver des espaces.
« Nous devrons prendre de bonnes décisions, rester disciplinés et maintenir l’intensité de nos performances du premier au dernier coup de sifflet.
La composition de l’Angleterre face à l’Italie
- Joe Marler (Harlequins, 88 sélections)
- Jamie George (Saracens, 85 sélections) – capitaine
- Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 33 sélections)
- Maro Itoje (Saracens, 76 sélections) – vice-capitaine
- Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 18 sélections)
- Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)
- Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 30 sélections)
- Ben Earl (Saracens, 25 sélections)
- Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 11 sélections)
- George Ford (Sale Sharks, 91 sélections) – vice-capitaine
- Elliot Daly (Saracens, 64 sélections)
- Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, non capé)
- Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 57 sélections)
- Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)
- Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 31 sélections)
- Theo Dan (Saracens, 7 sélections)
- Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 58 sélections) – vice-captain
- Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 107 sélections)
- Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 3 sélections)
- Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, non capé)
- Danny Care (Harlequins, 96 sélections)
- Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, non capé)
- Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, non capé)
