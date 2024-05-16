Les meilleurs piliers au monde, selon Ben Tameifuna
Ben Tameifuna, le pilier droit des Tonga et de l’Union Bordeaux-Bègles (99 apparitions), tient les piliers sud-africains en très haute estime.
Chaque championnat regorge de piliers massifs venus d’Afrique du Sud, des spécimens de plus de 120 kg qui sont vus comme l’un des principaux produits d’exportation du pays dans ce domaine.
Ayant joué en Super Rugby (65 matchs pour les Chiefs), en Top 14 (205 matchs entre le Racing 92 et l’UBB depuis 2015) et sur la scène internationale (32 sélections pour les Tonga), Big Ben Tameifuna a dû affronter bon nombre de piliers sud-africains au cours de sa carrière.
Mais lorsqu’on lui demande quels sont les meilleurs joueurs de mêlée qu’il a affrontés, c’est une première ligne en particulier qui lui vient à l’esprit : celle des Sharks, composée de Tendai « The Beast » Mtawarira, Bismarck du Plessis et Jannie du Plessis.
La première-ligne des Sharks
Invité récemment du French Rugby Podcast, le pilier de 145 kg s’est souvenu avoir été confronté à cette première ligne des Sharks et des Springboks au début de sa carrière. Bien sûr, il aurait été opposé au pilier gauche Mtawarira à cette occasion, et à bien d’autres, mais il aurait quand même eu un aperçu de la puissance de la mêlée de son compatriote Springbok Jannie du Plessis à son opposé en mêlée.
« C’est clair que la mêlée est dans l’ADN des Sud-Africains », explique Tameifuna lorsqu’on lui demande quels étaient les meilleurs joueurs de mêlée qu’il a affrontés.
« Je me souviens de ma première année aux Chiefs, nous avons joué les Sharks en finale du Super 15 et la première ligne était composée de Beast et des frères du Plessis. L’année précédente, j’étais au pub et je regardais la Coupe du monde. Un an plus tard, affronter la première ligne de l’Afrique du Sud en finale du Super 15, c’était vraiment énorme.
« Je pense que les Sud-Africains sont faits pour la mêlée. Ils adorent ça. Il suffit de regarder ce qu’ils ont fait en quart de finale. C’est l’une des meilleures mêlées du monde.
« Il doit y avoir quelque chose dans l’eau en Afrique. Ils sont bâtis différemment. »
Tadhg Furlong a révolutionné le poste
Quand on lui demande qui sont les meilleurs piliers du moment, le Néo-Zélandais d’origine pointe du doigt Tadhg Furlong, le pilier irlandais du Leinster, affirmant qu’il a révolutionné les attentes pour ce poste.
« Furlong, du Leinster, a toujours été régulier », relève-t-il.
« Les piliers qui sont encore en mêlée à la 60e minute comme s’ils étaient à la première minute. Ce sont ces joueurs qui ont transformé ce à quoi un pilier normal devait ressembler à l’époque en ce à quoi il devrait ressembler aujourd’hui. Ils font un travail formidable à ce poste. »
