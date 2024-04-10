Classement : quels sont les plus grands stades du Top 14 ?
Par Idriss Chaplain
Face à une demande toujours plus grande en matière de billetterie, le Stade Toulousain semble se retrouver dans l’obligation d’agrandir Ernest-Wallon, comme le rapporte La Dépêche du Midi ce mercredi 10 avril.
Si les Rouge et Noir ont pris l’habitude de délocaliser leurs grandes affiches au Stadium, stade de 33 150 places où évolue le Toulouse Football Club, ils commencent aussi à se sentir à l’étroit dans l’enceinte située aux Sept Deniers.
Le stade, qui compte moins de 19 000 places et serait plus adapté aux nouveaux besoins du club avec 5 000 sièges en plus, affiche guichets fermés à quasiment chaque rencontre.
Mais saviez-vous qu’Ernest-Wallon n’affiche que la cinquième capacité la plus élevée du Top 14 ? En d’autres termes, si le siège du Stade Toulousain augmente sa capacité de 5 000 places d’ici à 2028, il passera du Top 5 au Top 3 des capacités les plus élevées du Top 14.
Voici le classement des stades* du championnat, de la capacité la plus élevée à la plus faible. **
- Matmut Stadium Gerland (Lyon) (35 052 places)
- Stade Chaban Delmas (Bordeaux) (33 000 places)
- Stade Jean Bouin (Stade Français Paris) (19 607 places)
- Stade Marcel Michelin (Clermont) (19 357 places)
- Stade Ernest Wallon (Toulouse) (18 784 places)
- Paris La Défense Arena (Racing 92) (16 840 places)
- Stade Mayol (Toulon) (16 437 places)
- Stade Marcel Deflandre (La Rochelle) (16 000 places)
- GGL Stadium (Montpellier) (15 697 places)
- Stade du Hameau (Pau) (15 043 places)
- Stade Aimé Giral (Perpignan) (14 727 places)
- Stade Jean Dauger (Bayonne) (14 537 places)
- Stade Pierre Fabre (Castres) (12 300 places)
- Stade Charles Mathon (Oyonnax) (11 150 places)
Sans surprise, les deux anciens stades de football – et non des moindres – occupent les deux premières places.
Les enceintes qui accueillaient autrefois l’Olympique Lyonnais et les Girondins de Bordeaux, d’anciens champions de France de football, voient aujourd’hui évoluer le LOU et l’UBB.
Les enceintes modernes comme celles du Racing ou du Stade Français dénotent plus par leur architecture que par leur grande capacité.
Quant aux stades comme Marcel-Michelin ou Jean-Dauger, rénové en 2021, ils disposent de tribunes proches de la pelouse et plus verticales qui génèrent une atmosphère unique. C’est notamment pour cela que Clermont et Bayonne sont souvent cités comme les meilleures ambiances du Top 14.
Si Ernest-Wallon, où évolue également le TO XIII, passait effectivement à 24 000 places d’ici 2028, comme le désire le président Didier Lacroix, il s’agirait du premier stade entièrement consacré au rugby à passer la barre des 20 000 sièges en France.
Ceci permettrait également au quintuple champion d’Europe de jouer dans un stade plus à l’échelle de ses ambitions, à une époque où l’engouement suscité par le Stade Toulousain s’étend à une grande partie de la région Occitanie.
* On ne tient compte que des stades « domicile » des clubs engagés en Top 14 pour la saison 2023/24. Les stades de délocalisation, comme le Stadium de Toulouse ou encore Anoeta à San Sebastian n’entrent pas dans ce classement.
**Les capacités sont les capacités affichées sur le site officiel du Top 14.
Comments on RugbyPass
No way1 Go to comments
Throwing big money at players who have nothing more to prove rather than putting the hard yards and $$ into your own stock. There's the flop right there.6 Go to comments
Imagine gas lighting d-mac when mounga is in his prime . NZ rugby is on the decline8 Go to comments
Razor has had a renegade first five on his hands for the last 7 years. Mounga was the first quarterback type 1st5 that tried to play with the team on his shoulders, taken on far more responsibility with ball in hand. Razor was able to keep up with his young 10 and enabled him to lead his side to title after title. Damian McKenzie is Richie Mo’unga on steroids. Razor will need to raise his control of the game plan to another level if he’s to ensure his team can play around DMac. If Jordan is also going to come in at the back I really like the idea of Stevenson on the wing. Narawa also seems really good in the air and with the return kick.8 Go to comments
Looks to have a real rugby brain on the field too. Could be a big star. Get a couple of high profile rugby coaches at the Tahs, keeping an eye on availability of coaches like Tony Brown, with experience like Steve Hansen and Wayne Smith coming in to look after things, the New Zea.. New South Wales union could turn the side into a real asset for … Australian rugby.1 Go to comments
Realising Ben Smith abbreviates as BS made me chortle childishly. A sort of nominative determinism.1 Go to comments
No Cane was never anything like the great one, please! What was it O'Mahony said again? As for Barrett, he's never had the complete game of Carter. Notably, no WCs have been won since the two greats retired in 2015, so your glowing analysis isn't quite backed by hard evidence Gregor.8 Go to comments
I read the title then gleaned through the long justification below it. Oh my word, Springboks have FOUR world cups after competing in two less world cups than anyone else, further, all players are real South Africans, no imports like the rest including Ireland. Get over it and stop whining!44 Go to comments
Look at all those overrated SH players who coukdn’t hack superior NH comps. And teams keep making the same mistake for some reason. Leave them to their third tier comps and ignorant supporters6 Go to comments
What I like about ogara is, he loves a fight and he is plain speaking. What I don't like about about him is his lack of respect and thrash talk. Also, he seems ‘outstay his welcome’ and his legacy gets tarnished. I predict the same this weekend (God willing) and that will knock him off his perch. - Lonster Lionel10 Go to comments
Sweeney is an idiot. South African players play around the world and this doesn't seem to affect the national team. Imagine playing for Toulouse or La Rochelle versus being spoken to by Borthwick or Mad Eddie for an extra week or two in a tournament. Which makes the best players?7 Go to comments
Very complimentary to Leinster’s academy but the Leinster Team is beatable. I think the scoreline against Bulls was not representative. That said having to beat Saints, then Leinster/La Roche then a final against probably Toulouse or Bordeaux looks impossible with all matches in the Northern Continent. If SA get more Springboks home then the club and national teams start to look unstoppable, and not just in RWCs. In other words, If the Bulls et al do what Leinster do then we are all fvcked!1 Go to comments
*Cough. I’ll just leave this here: Win% NZ: 2019 - 70% 2020 - 50% (RC) 2021 - 80% (RC) 2022 - 62% (RC) 2023 - 75% (RC) Ave: 67,4% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 48 * 4 RC titles. Win% RSA: 2019 - 83% 🏆 (RC) 2020 - DNP 2021 - 61% (B&I L) 2022 - 61% 2023 - 85%🏆 Ave: 72,5% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 162 * 1 RC title. * 1 British Irish Lions Trophy. * 2 World Cups. Win % IRE: 2019 - 79% 2020 - 77% 2021 - 70% 2022 - 82% 2023 - 92% (6N) Ave: 80% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 67 * 1 Six Nations Title. France Win%: 2019 - 66% 2020 - 83% 2021 - 64% 2022 - 100% (6N) 2023 - 79% Ave: 78% Weeks at no1 WR Ranking: 1 * 1 Six Nations Title44 Go to comments
I find the headline highly offensive, but unsurprising from you people. “14 of the biggest transfer flops in rugby union history” is disgraceful. Do you honestly think the players go to these clubs wanting to get injured?? The problem, which I imagine you can't bring yourselves to accept, is that they are such good players that they get targeted from the offset, and - particularly with English players - are so envied that they don't get the support they should do.6 Go to comments
How long is it going to take for the Rugby community in Europe to digest that South Africa won the 2023 RWC? People, there is ONLY one Rugby World CUP and the Springboks have won it 4 Times! Just deal with it, ok? And work hard so that you have a chance to win in Australia 2027!44 Go to comments
I get this guy doesn't like the Springboks but to make it look like Ireland are leagues ahead of the Springboks is irrational. That Ireland have won two unofficial titles might mean that it is nothing more than a friendly match. That no one else has really even noticed these methods happening might mean that it's nothing more than a once-off win for Ireland. However, they have no RWC titles which requires a team to play 7 games week in and week out and ideally win at least 6/7. A once off game doesn't mean much. A series of seven wins to take or rather retain a RWC is a little less coincidental. Call it what you like but I call him BS because his name is Ben Smith of course, of course. Ireland have not much to show for all their years except some Six Nations wins and a handful of once off games. However where it matters most, they always come up short.44 Go to comments
Did they bother to check on why he keeps getting injuries? Did they think to check whether he is susceptible to certain types of injuries? And did they think to look at a conditioning coach who could advise him on certain ways to curtail the particular injuries he seems to keep on getting? A conditioning coach might be expensive but to consider how much he is getting paid in sick leave, you would think they would consider slightly cheaper routes like hiring a conditioning coach for him. RG Snyman plays consistently for the Springboks because they have a way of playing him with the proper time. Also they look to keep him healthy and well rested between times. Maybe he just needs to be gently eased in, play him for 15 minutes and keep an eye on him. And then if things improve slowly increase game time for him. Course to extend his contract when the first two years did not produce much game time for him is probably their fault then. Certainly isn't his fault. Let's see if a change of location would do him good. It might also be a different climate that is working against him. I have a friend who grew up in Norway and had terrible respiratory problems. He then moved with his family to Cape Town and his health had significantly improved and he has never had those problems again. Is it possible the weather in Ireland is not helping his health?24 Go to comments
Saw the name Ben Smith so skipped the article and went straight to comments section to say he’s a lousy human being and I genuinely couldn’t be arsed to read one word of his salty journalism44 Go to comments
It would be awesome to see DMac be given a long enough crack at no.10 to stake his claim. Such an exciting player. Barret and Mounga out the picture in the short term is a good thing.8 Go to comments
I do not quite agree for Dan Carter. I don’t think Perpignan would have won the top14 without him, even injured. He brings so much experience to players like Porical. And I think yu forgot Chelsin Kolbe here ^^6 Go to comments