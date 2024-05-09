Trois nouvelles règles en place dès le mois de juillet

World Rugby a procédé ce jeudi 9 mai à la modification de trois règles du jeu, qui entreront en vigueur le 1er juillet 2024. Ces changements visent à rendre le jeu plus divertissant tout en répondant aux préoccupations en matière de sécurité.

Dans un communiqué publié cet après-midi, le Conseil de World Rugby a confirmé qu’il avait validé les amendements visant à améliorer la circulation du ballon, à offrir plus d’options offensives et à préserver le bien-être des joueurs.

Ces aménagements portent sur les règles de hors-jeu sur les coups de pied en jeu ouvert (dites « loi Dupont »), précisent les choix possibles sur les coups francs et interdisent la technique de déblayage en prise crocodile (« crocodile roll »). Ils représentent la dernière phase du plan d’action Shape of the Game de World Rugby, conçu pour développer l’attrait du rugby en améliorant l’accessibilité et l’innovation.

La règle du hors-jeu a été revue dans le but d’éviter que les joueurs ne soient remis en jeu lorsque l’adversaire réceptionne un ballon botté puis qu’il court sur cinq mètres ou qu’il passe. Les joueurs hors-jeu doivent désormais montrer leur volonté de reculer, ce qui laisse plus d’espace à l’équipe adverse pour faire circuler le ballon et réduit les épisodes de « ping pong rugby », qui ralentissent et nuisent au jeu.

Ce changement devrait fin à la faille dans laquelle s’engouffraient les joueurs, qui pouvaient refuser d’avancer après la réception d’un coup de pied, ce qui a entraîné des situations cocasses durant le dernier Tournoi des Six Nations, avec des joueurs figés attendant le ‘go’ de l’arbitre pour monter en défense.

Mais les changements les plus significatifs concernent les coups francs.

Récompensée d’un coup franc, une équipe ne pourra plus opter pour la mêlée. Elle aura le choix entre jouer à la main ou au pied de façon à assurer de la continuité dans le jeu et offrir plus d’opportunités d’attaque tout en réduisant les temps morts dus aux phases statiques.

La prise crocodile, une technique de déblayage qui consiste à faire rouler ou à tirer un joueur sur ses pieds – est désormais interdite afin de protéger la sécurité des joueurs et de limiter les blessures. La pénalisation de cette manœuvre renforce l’importance d’un plaquage responsable dans le rugby, juge World Rugby.

Cette règle devrait permettre de réduire le nombre de blessures aux jambes, qui mettent parfois un terme à une saison, voire à une carrière.

En plus de ces changements de règle, World Rugby mène plusieurs essais dans le cadre de ses compétitions. Il s’agira notamment de la Coupe du Monde U20 et de la Pacific Nations Cup.

Ces essais, auxquels les fédérations nationales peuvent participer, comprennent une révision de la sanction pour carton rouge, permettant le remplacement d’un joueur après 20 minutes, et un chronomètre de 30 secondes pour les réglages de la mêlée et de l’alignement.

D’autres innovations concernent la protection du demi de mêlée, désormais inattaquable derrière un ruck ou un maul, la hausse des options d’attaque en autorisant un ‘marque’ à l’intérieur des 22 sur un coup de pied d’engagement, et la fluidité du jeu lors des touches, en autorisant la poursuite du jeu malgré un lancer pas droit, à condition que l’équipe adverse n’ait pas cherché à contester la prise de balle.

Les modifications des règles et les phases d’expérimentations font partie d’un projet global mené par World Rugby pour résoudre des problèmes récurrents tels que la vitesse de circulation du ballon et l’utilisation incohérente de la technologie. Avec des groupes de travail spécialisés explorant des domaines tels que la hauteur de plaquage et la satisfaction des supporteurs, World Rugby montre sa volonté d’attirer de nouvelles personnes vers le rugby et de le rendre accessible au plus grand nombre.

Les fédérations et les compétitions ont la possibilité de mettre en œuvre l’ensemble des procès.