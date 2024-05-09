Trois nouvelles règles en place dès le mois de juillet
World Rugby a procédé ce jeudi 9 mai à la modification de trois règles du jeu, qui entreront en vigueur le 1er juillet 2024. Ces changements visent à rendre le jeu plus divertissant tout en répondant aux préoccupations en matière de sécurité.
Dans un communiqué publié cet après-midi, le Conseil de World Rugby a confirmé qu’il avait validé les amendements visant à améliorer la circulation du ballon, à offrir plus d’options offensives et à préserver le bien-être des joueurs.
Ces aménagements portent sur les règles de hors-jeu sur les coups de pied en jeu ouvert (dites « loi Dupont »), précisent les choix possibles sur les coups francs et interdisent la technique de déblayage en prise crocodile (« crocodile roll »). Ils représentent la dernière phase du plan d’action Shape of the Game de World Rugby, conçu pour développer l’attrait du rugby en améliorant l’accessibilité et l’innovation.
La règle du hors-jeu a été revue dans le but d’éviter que les joueurs ne soient remis en jeu lorsque l’adversaire réceptionne un ballon botté puis qu’il court sur cinq mètres ou qu’il passe. Les joueurs hors-jeu doivent désormais montrer leur volonté de reculer, ce qui laisse plus d’espace à l’équipe adverse pour faire circuler le ballon et réduit les épisodes de « ping pong rugby », qui ralentissent et nuisent au jeu.
Ce changement devrait fin à la faille dans laquelle s’engouffraient les joueurs, qui pouvaient refuser d’avancer après la réception d’un coup de pied, ce qui a entraîné des situations cocasses durant le dernier Tournoi des Six Nations, avec des joueurs figés attendant le ‘go’ de l’arbitre pour monter en défense.
Mais les changements les plus significatifs concernent les coups francs.
Récompensée d’un coup franc, une équipe ne pourra plus opter pour la mêlée. Elle aura le choix entre jouer à la main ou au pied de façon à assurer de la continuité dans le jeu et offrir plus d’opportunités d’attaque tout en réduisant les temps morts dus aux phases statiques.
La prise crocodile, une technique de déblayage qui consiste à faire rouler ou à tirer un joueur sur ses pieds – est désormais interdite afin de protéger la sécurité des joueurs et de limiter les blessures. La pénalisation de cette manœuvre renforce l’importance d’un plaquage responsable dans le rugby, juge World Rugby.
Cette règle devrait permettre de réduire le nombre de blessures aux jambes, qui mettent parfois un terme à une saison, voire à une carrière.
En plus de ces changements de règle, World Rugby mène plusieurs essais dans le cadre de ses compétitions. Il s’agira notamment de la Coupe du Monde U20 et de la Pacific Nations Cup.
Ces essais, auxquels les fédérations nationales peuvent participer, comprennent une révision de la sanction pour carton rouge, permettant le remplacement d’un joueur après 20 minutes, et un chronomètre de 30 secondes pour les réglages de la mêlée et de l’alignement.
D’autres innovations concernent la protection du demi de mêlée, désormais inattaquable derrière un ruck ou un maul, la hausse des options d’attaque en autorisant un ‘marque’ à l’intérieur des 22 sur un coup de pied d’engagement, et la fluidité du jeu lors des touches, en autorisant la poursuite du jeu malgré un lancer pas droit, à condition que l’équipe adverse n’ait pas cherché à contester la prise de balle.
Les modifications des règles et les phases d’expérimentations font partie d’un projet global mené par World Rugby pour résoudre des problèmes récurrents tels que la vitesse de circulation du ballon et l’utilisation incohérente de la technologie. Avec des groupes de travail spécialisés explorant des domaines tels que la hauteur de plaquage et la satisfaction des supporteurs, World Rugby montre sa volonté d’attirer de nouvelles personnes vers le rugby et de le rendre accessible au plus grand nombre.
Les fédérations et les compétitions ont la possibilité de mettre en œuvre l’ensemble des procès.
Comments on RugbyPass
20 min RC is the only good solution of a bunch of bad solutions. Ridiculous that it has taken this long and caused so many uneven contests. In general these are all very good changes - one is surprised that NH brokers were able to see sense at long last.5 Go to comments
“While a red card will mean a temporary team disadvantage, the replacement system will focus punishment on the offending player instead of disrupting the game itself.” This might work for amateur rugby, where players just want to be on the pitch for as long as possible, but hopefully we’ve got to a point where top level professionals care about the success of their team much more than about whether they personally are on the pitch or not.5 Go to comments
a lot of focus on the targeting of south africa, but aspects of this are positive. The croc roll; the offside law; and time limits on set pieces are all good. calling for a mark off kick offs is baffling, but I guess we’ll see how it plays out in practice24 Go to comments
Speeding the game up is great, but I think we will find that the increase in viewership this year mostly comes down to the competition being more competitive…the fall of the Crusaders has been a boon for viewership. This should be at the heart of super rugby changes - how to make the comp more even23 Go to comments
The fact that the press were largely to blame for his taking a break is nothing short of disgusting. He’s made a few mistakes but difficult to name a player of any substance who gives it a full go hasn’t also made mistakes? On behalf of a large number of Bokke fans, bring back Farrell !!!!!1 Go to comments
PSTD is a fantastic flanker. He could benefit from a bit of self-promotion / flair and he is not quite the danger man that Ardie is. That said, he is my 1st pick to build a backrow around. His speed and hustle made up for Duane who got quite a bit slower at the 8.2 Go to comments
surprised, disco lights haven't been banned by world rugby board24 Go to comments
Too many changes. Too often. I’m tired of this WR administration. How do we vote these fockers out? Bill needs to go.24 Go to comments
Du Toit, 2 time W.Cup winner yet rarely mentioned a “Great “…if one looks back on his stellar carrier perhaps someone will one day elevate him to “Richie” status…a quiet, polite yet devastating loose forward that knew action speaks louder than words..2 Go to comments
I like the offside rule, but this won't affect my team because all their kicks gets chased and that putts everyone on side. Lekker manne!24 Go to comments
20 minute Red Card is untenable. If you don’t punish the whole team, coaches won’t be sufficently incentivised to pick players with, or coach better tackle technique.5 Go to comments
I can only think of One time ever a team has opted for a scrum from a free kick… Why the law change I wonder24 Go to comments
Yeah, its not going to work. But we see you World Rugby.24 Go to comments
Love the reaction after last 2 W.Cups re rule changes…maybe good for more for more of a “ league” type running game( which I personally don’t like) but seems Rassie is definitely in ther heads…24 Go to comments
Great. More unwanted changes. Because these always work out well.24 Go to comments
I’m sure South Africa’s opponents will rejoice at World Rugby minimising one of the Boks’ most potent weapons, but you just know Rassie is cooking something up with free-kicks that no-one else has thought of. Let them play checkers. Rassie’s playing chess. 😂24 Go to comments
After a fairly simple Pac4, the BFs will find out a lot about themselves in September when they face the rampaging RedRoses at Twickenham in front of a record crowd. After that they will face them again in Canada in WXV1. They also have France to contend with. Will be interesting to see what Australia have to offer with Jo Yapp at the helm.1 Go to comments
Super Rugby Pacific has been better as a spectacle due to the emphasis on speeding the game up and I’d look at taking things a step further. Instead of giving teams 90 seconds to take a conversion, let’s bring that down 60 seconds. You could also look at allowing 45 seconds for a penalty goal. Maybe teams could get 20 seconds instead of 30 to form a scrum before the ref then starts the engagement process. However, this year the most pleasing change is the added competitiveness in the Trans Tasman matches. What does frustrate me is how the rugby media in Australasia allow the the whole ‘‘rugby is boring’’/’’rugby yawnion’’ narrative to take hold from from vindictive league types, the chairman of the ARL commission and News Limited Australia. Stick up for the game and shift the narrative!23 Go to comments
It’s not new for nines to be the key playmaker. For the Boks it has been common, with Fourie du Preez and Joost vd Westhuizen being obvious examples. It's also not that recent for nines to be box kicking, covering high balls in the back field, and tackling in the defensive line. For example, Faf de Klerk has been doing all of that for years.6 Go to comments
The hell with this constant regurgitation of what this pretty boy is doing. For all I care he might as well be doing a Jamie Oliver cooking course. Rugby is not a progression toward the NFL, which, given its prominence in your reporting, you appear to regard as the ultimate contact sport. It has virtually nothing to do with rugby, and forever may that remain the case. I know that if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it, but I’m sick of seeing this dishwater-dull nonsense.2 Go to comments