7:31am, 30 August 2020

England No.8 Zach Mercer switches position as Bath Rugby make 12 changes to the side as we prepare for the visit of playoff rivals Wasps at the Rec on Monday. Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper has made a host of changes from the side who claimed the 18-3 win against Northampton Saints on Wednesday evening.

Beno Obano retains his place in the side after earning a Man of the Match medal last time out and is joined by Tom Dunn and Will Stuart in the front row, while Josh McNally and Charlie Ewels replace Will Spencer and Elliott Stooke respectively.

Mercer moves from No.8 to openside, accompanied by Sam Underhill at blindside with Taulupe Faletau at the back of the pack.

Rhys Priestland and Ben Spencer reignite their partnership at fly half and scrum half respectively as they both return to the starting line-up.

Gabriel Hamer-Webb returns to the fold after impressing last time out against Northampton Saints, as does Ruaridh McConnochie, who replaces Semesa Rokoduguni.

Josh Matavesi is back in midfield, partnered with Jonathan Joseph. Anthony Watson comes back in for Tom de Glanville at full-back.

A notable return sees Max Green on the bench as the scrum half returns from injury.

BATH RUGBY SIDE TO FACE WASPS

15. Anthony Watson, 14. Ruaridh McConnochie, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Josh Matavesi, 11. Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 10. Rhys Priestland, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Charlie Ewels (C), 6. Zach Mercer, 7. Sam Underhill, 8. Taulupe Faletau

REPLACEMENTS

16. Jack Walker, 17. Lewis Boyce, 18. Christian Judge, 19. Elliott Stooke, 20. Miles Reid, 21. Max Green, 22. Max Clark, 23. Tom de Glanville

WASPS TEAM:

15 Lima Sopoaga, 14 Zach Kibirige, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Ryan Mills, 11 Marcus Watson, 10 Jacob Umaga

9 Dan Robson, 1 Tom West, 2 Tommy Taylor, 3 Biyi Alo, 4 Joe Launchbury (c), 5 James Gaskell, 6 Jack Willis, 7 Thomas Young, 8 Brad Shields

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Gabriel Oghre, 17 Simon McIntyre, 18 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Tom Willis, 21 Ben Vellacott, 22 Jimmy Gopperth, 23 Matteo Minozzi

