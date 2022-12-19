Wigglesworth names his first Leicester side as ex-Wasp named on bench

Interim Leicester Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth has named his first side as head coach of Leicester Tigers following the exit of Steve Borthwick and Kevin Sinfield to the England national side.

Wigglesworth, who was appointed to the role on Monday, will coach his first game on Saturday afternoon as Leicester welcome Gloucester to Welford Road. He retired as a player with immediate effect.

The game, which is the team’s return to Gallagher Premiership action after two weekends in Europe, will also be the inaugural Slater Cup. This trophy will be contested by Leicester and Gloucester in all Premiership meetings and is named after former player Ed Slater. The cup aims to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

Hanro Liebenberg will captain Leicester in the game, with Dan Cole and Jack van Poortvliet serving as vice-captains.

There are six changes to the starting side that defeated Clermont at Mattioli Woods Welford Road last weekend.

These changes include James Whitcombe and Charlie Clare joining Cole in the front-row, Harry Wells partnering Ollie Chessum in the second-row, and Olly Cracknell replacing Jasper Wiese at No8.

In the only changes to the starting backline, van Poortvliet and Freddie Burns will be the starting half-backs.

Gabriel Oghre is named on the Leicester bench and is set to make his first appearance for the team at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Wigglesworth made more than 500 senior appearances – including a record 322 Premiership games and 33 Test matches for England – during a more than 20-year long professional career.

LEICESTER TIGERS TEAM:

15 Freddie Steward

14 Anthony Watson

13 Guy Porter

12 Dan Kelly

11 Harry Potter

10 Freddie Burns

9 Jack van Poortvliet (vc)

1 James Whitcombe

2 Charlie Clare

3 Dan Cole

4 Harry Wells

5 Ollie Chessum

6 Hanro Liebenberg (c)

7 Tommy Reffell

8 Olly Cracknell

REPLACEMENTS

16 Gabriel Oghre

17 Nephi Leatigaga

18 Joe Heyes

19 Calum Green

20 Sean Jansen

21 Ben Youngs

22 Charlie Atkinson

23 Chris Ashton