10:41am, 21 February 2021

Glasgow prospect Rufus McLean has been rewarded with a new contract after impressing in his first season as a professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old full-back has stepped up from the Scottish Rugby Union’s academy set-up to join Danny Wilson’s squad as a full-time professional this season.

The Scotland Under-20 ace made his Warriors debut against Edinburgh last month and has also recently been invited to train with Gregor Townsend’s senior Scotland squad.

McLean said: “I’m chuffed to be extending my contract with the Warriors.

“Glasgow is renowned for developing young players and I love the environment I’m in here.

“My Edinburgh debut was surreal and it felt different out on the pitch than I had expected. I had to tell myself it’s another game of rugby and I felt I showed up well.

“Hopefully, there is plenty more game time to come. The Scotland invitation was a massive surprise and I appreciated being involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“International rugby is another step up in speed and being exposed to that was insane.

“The knowledge and experience of people I was around – the likes of Stuart Hogg and the others in camp – and learnings I took away from that opportunity and those individuals is irreplaceable.

“It’s experiences like those that will be invaluable in helping me kick on with Glasgow too.”

"Everyone was laughing at first and then the bus just went deadly silent."https://t.co/ydGh6oFd1C — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson added: “Since I joined the club in June, Rufus has been a player that has impressed the coaches a great deal. He is a young player with a lot of talent and I see him having a great future with Glasgow.

“Against Edinburgh he played very well in his debut and it speaks volumes to his work ethic being handed the opportunity to experience the national team set up in the build up to a Calcutta Cup fixture.

“In recent weeks he has continued to train well and I look forward to seeing him contributing more in the weeks ahead.”