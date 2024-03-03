The most memorable wins of Jordie Barrett's Hurricanes career
Jordie Barrett became the 18th player to make a century of appearances in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes against the Reds in Melbourne.
In September 2016, Barrett signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes. Despite making occasional overtures of heading elsewhere Barrett has remained loyal to the Wellington-based franchise.
It was obvious that Barrett was destined for greater things in 2016 when he was named both age group and NPC player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards. He helped Canterbury win the NPC and Ranfurly Shield that season.
He made his Hurricanes debut in 2017 starting at fullback in a record 83-17 win against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.. Barrett became a regular starter following an injury to All Blacks teammate Nehe Milner-Skudder.
On May 5, 2017, he scored one of the craziest tries in a 41-22 win against the Stormers. A grubber kick into the Stormers in goal area, saw Nizaam Carr getting to the ball first. Barrett challenged him and planted it down, just inside the dead ball line to the bewilderment of the five-time Springbok.
In 99 appearances for the Hurricanes Barrett has scored 753 points and enjoyed 64 wins. He’s featured in the playoffs five times.
In the Hurricanes first-round 44-14 win over the Force in Perth, Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barret were made co-captains for the match.
This is the first time either of them has been involved in leading the side. They became the 22nd and 23rd different players to captain the Hurricanes. In 2020 Dane Coles and TJ Perenara co-captained the Hurricanes in six matches.
In honour of his 100 games, here are the most memorable moments of Barrett’s Hurricanes career.
July 15, 2017 v Crusaders, Won: 31-22
The Crusaders won the first of their seven consecutive titles in 2017, but they came unstuck to the Hurricanes on a memorable night in Wellington
Pre-match the Hurricanes lost Beauden Barrett to a virus which necessitated a major backline reshuffle. Otere Black deputised at first five and Jordie Barrett was shifted to centre.
Initially, Barrett made a poor start when he was beaten by Israel Dagg. Soon he flourished scoring a try and kicking four conversions and a penalty as the Hurricanes became just the second team in 20 matches to beat the Crusaders in 2017. The Otago Daily Times reported:
“This was an engrossing end-to-end match, one worthy of a finals stage. It featured contrasting approaches: the Crusaders’ forward dominance versus moments of brilliance from the Hurricanes backs… Ball in hand the Hurricanes looked far more dangerous, defying the back foot platform they battled all night.”
Barrett played across the backline in his first season. He scored 135 points in 17 matches, including 20 in a 35-16 playoff victory against the Brumbies in Canberra. He played the first of his 57 All Blacks Tests in an Eden Park record 78-0 victory over Samoa that year.
February 8, 2020 v Jaguares, Won: 26-23
The Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires is not a desirable place to be after a 27-0 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town the previous week. The Jaguares were runners-up in the 2019 competition and had won their first-round match convincingly.
Jordie Barrett wasn’t intimidated kicking a 63-metre penalty in the first five minutes. The Jaguares used their Pumas-ridden pack to largely dictate terms. However late tries by Alex Fidow and Jamie Booth secured a gritty victory.
Barrett was sensational. He kicked four other penalties across the full 80 minutes. He also made a try-saving tackle in the 59th minute and was sturdy on attack.
Hurricanes coach, Jason Holland said afterward, “They [the Hurricanes] have worked really hard this week. They were giving it everything out there, so it was good to see them come out on top at the end.”
July 25, 2020 v Crusaders, Won: 34-32
The Hurricanes didn’t win Super Rugby Aotorea in 2020 but they enjoyed a golden fortnight when they beat the eventual finalists in consecutive weeks. On July 18 the Hurricanes beat the Blues 29-27 in Wellington. It was the first time Beauden Barrett played in Wellington after leaving the Hurricanes the previous season.
Ironically, Jordie nailed the sideline conversion of an Asafo Aumua try in the 76th minute to win the match.
The following week in Christchurch the Hurricanes ended the Crusaders 36-match unbeaten streak in Christchurch with a pulsating 34-32 win.
Barrett punished the hosts’ ill-discipline with five penalties and two conversions. He was also faultless in the air, potent on attack, and solid on defense as the Hurricanes pulled off one of their greatest victories. Wes Goosen (2) and Peter Umaga-Jensen were the Hurricanes try scorers.
A scuffle right on full time saw Crusaders lock Quinten Strange sent to the bin and Barrett kicked the ball into touch to clinch the crucial victory.
March 26, 2021, v Highlanders, Won: 30-19
This fixture on a Friday night under the Dunedin roof was supposed to be Aaron Smith’s celebratory match. The All Blacks halfback passed Ben Smith as the most capped Highlander.
Instead, fullback Barrett produced a masterpiece scoring all of the Hurricanes 30 points – that included three tries, two penalties from past halfway, and three conversions.
For good measure, Barrett also pulled off a try-saving tackle on rookie Highlanders wing Freedom Vahaakolo in the first half and further asserted his influence with regular clearing kicks and spiral bombs.
Barrett’s haul equaled the record for most points by a Hurricane in a single match. Former first five David Howell also scored 30 points in a 35-33 win against the Highlanders in 2001.
In 2012 Tom Taylor scored all 31 points for the Crusaders in a seven-point victory against the Stormers in Christchurch.
Hundred Games for the Hurricanes
Julian Savea, 153, 2011-2022
TJ Perenara, 150, 2012-2022
Dane Coles, 140, 2009-2003
Ardie Savea, 131, 2013-2022
Conard Smith, 126, 2004-2015
Ma’a Nonu, 126, 2003-2015
Beauden Barrett, 125, 2011-2019
Tana Umaga, 122, 1996-2007
Corey Jane, 121, 2007-2017
Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 118, 2012-2019
Jeremy Thrush, 110, 2008-2015
Andrew Hore, 106, 2002-2011
Brad Shields, 104, 2012-2018
Rodney So’oialo, 101, 2001-2010
Neemia Tialata, 101, 2004-2011
Ben May 101, 2012-2022
Victor Vito, 2009-2016
Comments on RugbyPass
Is this the team of the week or the team of the weak? Otherwise I’m at a loss to explain how this side is stacked with Waratahs, who played decently but hardly with championship-winning flair to beat the weakest Crusaders side in a decade. I’m assuming the author didn’t watch the Blues blow away the Drua or the Chiefs destroy the Brumbies. Stephen Perofeta and Damien McKenzie were in blinding form, and showed infinitely more nous in directing their games than Carter Gordon did in his.4 Go to comments
there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles53 Go to comments
When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.2 Go to comments
Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…4 Go to comments
I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar11 Go to comments
ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.13 Go to comments
Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.2 Go to comments
What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?4 Go to comments
Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.13 Go to comments
World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka2 Go to comments
shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane2 Go to comments
sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time11 Go to comments
what’s Jeffery say now? Bula97 Go to comments
Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.1 Go to comments
Good player. Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.11 Go to comments
*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.2 Go to comments
Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.3 Go to comments
Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.11 Go to comments
Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.13 Go to comments