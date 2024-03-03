The most memorable wins of Jordie Barrett's Hurricanes career

Jordie Barrett became the 18th player to make a century of appearances in Super Rugby for the Hurricanes against the Reds in Melbourne.

In September 2016, Barrett signed a two-year deal with the Hurricanes. Despite making occasional overtures of heading elsewhere Barrett has remained loyal to the Wellington-based franchise.

It was obvious that Barrett was destined for greater things in 2016 when he was named both age group and NPC player of the year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards. He helped Canterbury win the NPC and Ranfurly Shield that season.

He made his Hurricanes debut in 2017 starting at fullback in a record 83-17 win against the Sunwolves in Tokyo.. Barrett became a regular starter following an injury to All Blacks teammate Nehe Milner-Skudder.

On May 5, 2017, he scored one of the craziest tries in a 41-22 win against the Stormers. A grubber kick into the Stormers in goal area, saw Nizaam Carr getting to the ball first. Barrett challenged him and planted it down, just inside the dead ball line to the bewilderment of the five-time Springbok.

In 99 appearances for the Hurricanes Barrett has scored 753 points and enjoyed 64 wins. He’s featured in the playoffs five times.

In the Hurricanes first-round 44-14 win over the Force in Perth, Asafo Aumua and Jordie Barret were made co-captains for the match.

This is the first time either of them has been involved in leading the side. They became the 22nd and 23rd different players to captain the Hurricanes. In 2020 Dane Coles and TJ Perenara co-captained the Hurricanes in six matches.

In honour of his 100 games, here are the most memorable moments of Barrett’s Hurricanes career.

July 15, 2017 v Crusaders, Won: 31-22

The Crusaders won the first of their seven consecutive titles in 2017, but they came unstuck to the Hurricanes on a memorable night in Wellington

Pre-match the Hurricanes lost Beauden Barrett to a virus which necessitated a major backline reshuffle. Otere Black deputised at first five and Jordie Barrett was shifted to centre.

Initially, Barrett made a poor start when he was beaten by Israel Dagg. Soon he flourished scoring a try and kicking four conversions and a penalty as the Hurricanes became just the second team in 20 matches to beat the Crusaders in 2017. The Otago Daily Times reported:

“This was an engrossing end-to-end match, one worthy of a finals stage. It featured contrasting approaches: the Crusaders’ forward dominance versus moments of brilliance from the Hurricanes backs… Ball in hand the Hurricanes looked far more dangerous, defying the back foot platform they battled all night.”

Barrett played across the backline in his first season. He scored 135 points in 17 matches, including 20 in a 35-16 playoff victory against the Brumbies in Canberra. He played the first of his 57 All Blacks Tests in an Eden Park record 78-0 victory over Samoa that year.

February 8, 2020 v Jaguares, Won: 26-23

The Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires is not a desirable place to be after a 27-0 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town the previous week. The Jaguares were runners-up in the 2019 competition and had won their first-round match convincingly.

Jordie Barrett wasn’t intimidated kicking a 63-metre penalty in the first five minutes. The Jaguares used their Pumas-ridden pack to largely dictate terms. However late tries by Alex Fidow and Jamie Booth secured a gritty victory.

Barrett was sensational. He kicked four other penalties across the full 80 minutes. He also made a try-saving tackle in the 59th minute and was sturdy on attack.

Hurricanes coach, Jason Holland said afterward, “They [the Hurricanes] have worked really hard this week. They were giving it everything out there, so it was good to see them come out on top at the end.”

July 25, 2020 v Crusaders, Won: 34-32

The Hurricanes didn’t win Super Rugby Aotorea in 2020 but they enjoyed a golden fortnight when they beat the eventual finalists in consecutive weeks. On July 18 the Hurricanes beat the Blues 29-27 in Wellington. It was the first time Beauden Barrett played in Wellington after leaving the Hurricanes the previous season.

Ironically, Jordie nailed the sideline conversion of an Asafo Aumua try in the 76th minute to win the match.

The following week in Christchurch the Hurricanes ended the Crusaders 36-match unbeaten streak in Christchurch with a pulsating 34-32 win.

Barrett punished the hosts’ ill-discipline with five penalties and two conversions. He was also faultless in the air, potent on attack, and solid on defense as the Hurricanes pulled off one of their greatest victories. Wes Goosen (2) and Peter Umaga-Jensen were the Hurricanes try scorers.

A scuffle right on full time saw Crusaders lock Quinten Strange sent to the bin and Barrett kicked the ball into touch to clinch the crucial victory.

March 26, 2021, v Highlanders, Won: 30-19

This fixture on a Friday night under the Dunedin roof was supposed to be Aaron Smith’s celebratory match. The All Blacks halfback passed Ben Smith as the most capped Highlander.

Instead, fullback Barrett produced a masterpiece scoring all of the Hurricanes 30 points – that included three tries, two penalties from past halfway, and three conversions.

For good measure, Barrett also pulled off a try-saving tackle on rookie Highlanders wing Freedom Vahaakolo in the first half and further asserted his influence with regular clearing kicks and spiral bombs.

Barrett’s haul equaled the record for most points by a Hurricane in a single match. Former first five David Howell also scored 30 points in a 35-33 win against the Highlanders in 2001.

In 2012 Tom Taylor scored all 31 points for the Crusaders in a seven-point victory against the Stormers in Christchurch.

Hundred Games for the Hurricanes

Julian Savea, 153, 2011-2022

TJ Perenara, 150, 2012-2022

Dane Coles, 140, 2009-2003

Ardie Savea, 131, 2013-2022

Conard Smith, 126, 2004-2015

Ma’a Nonu, 126, 2003-2015

Beauden Barrett, 125, 2011-2019

Tana Umaga, 122, 1996-2007

Corey Jane, 121, 2007-2017

Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 118, 2012-2019

Jeremy Thrush, 110, 2008-2015

Andrew Hore, 106, 2002-2011

Brad Shields, 104, 2012-2018

Rodney So’oialo, 101, 2001-2010

Neemia Tialata, 101, 2004-2011

Ben May 101, 2012-2022

Victor Vito, 2009-2016