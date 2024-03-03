Super Rugby Pacific team of the week: Tahs dominate, Carter looking like Dan
The Waratahs got the first Kiwi scalp of the season by Aussie sides, taking down the defending champion Crusaders. Moana Pasifika and Fijian Drua played out a thriller, and the Hurricanes, Blues, Chiefs stayed undefeated.
The Super round in Melbourne saw all the teams in the competition converge in Victoria for the weekend with every game a high-scoring affair. The winners averaged 40.8 points with every winning team scoring above 35. The losers averaged 28.
Here’s the team of the week for round two of Super Rugby Pacific.
15 Ruben Love (Hurricanes)
Ruben Love was a solid performer in round one against the Force and offered even more in round two. He was a difference maker for the Canes as they pulled off a 38-33 win in a thrilling contest. As a strike weapon, Love bagged two tries. One was a winger’s finish in the corner after slick hands to free Josh Moorby, the other was a one-on-one match up with Reds centre Josh Flook who is no mug in defence. Love beat him on the inside with a sharp right foot step and crashed over. Out near the edge he showed classy touches, finding quick hands to provide for Kini Naholo on a set play in the first half. Two tries and a try assist showed Love’s influence on this game.
Honourable mentions: Andrew Kellaway (Rebels), Zarn Sullivan (Blues)
14 Selestino Ravutaumada (Fijian Drua)
It was a competitive round for right wingers with many solid performers but the position goes to Ravutaumada for an explosive showing against Moana Pasifika.
The dreaded No 14 was a game-changer despite the Drua ultimately falling short 39-36. He nearly claimed the game-winning try when centre Iosefo Masi broke through in the 77th minute but the offload went astray.
Ravutaumada’s first big play was a huge line break coming out of their own 22 running down the 10 channel. He made the right play to link up with openside
Elia Canakaivata for a quick strike. Despite being yellow carded for a slight foot trip on a kick contest, the star wing then made up for it when he sliced through Moana all by himself to score with a swan dive next to the sticks off a lineout play. When the Drua needed to mount a massive comeback he was the fire starter once again, making a huge break again out of an exit zone to create a long range strike.
Honourable mentions: Mark Telea (Blues), Sevu Reece (Crusaders)
13 Harry Wilson (Waratahs)
This week the midfield honours go to the Waratahs’ pair for an industrious performance against the Crusaders. They work hard, run good lines and do their job. Wilson got done a couple of times in defence, once by Levi Aumua running down his inside shoulder, but overall they covered the wide shifts by the Crusaders. Wilson was rewarded on the stroke of half-time with a try by running a good support line for Tane Edmed. Finished with seven tackles, seven carries, and another line break in the second half.
Honourable mentions: Billy Proctor (Hurricanes)
12 Joey Walton (Waratahs)
The Tahs inside centre worked well with his new midfield partner. Walton brings a kicking option outside 10 that the Waratahs use frequently to clear the lines, helping take the load of Edmed. He finished with double digit tackles 11, and one line break on four carries. His burst came running a support line off Edmed who provided a pop pass off the ground. While Aumua finished with 60 run metres, David Havili finished with just two run metres and Walton outplayed the All Black in all facets of the game.
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs)
The hot-stepping winger sparked the Chiefs with one of the games of his career with his first half performance. He had a line break between two props around halfway which provided the assist for Xavier Roe. Nanai-Seturo was heavily involved in the attack plans floating off his left flank. Case in point, he scored the second try for the Chiefs on the opposite wing after a long ball from Shaun Stevenson. He had his fourth line break and second try assist on a 1-2 play with Damian McKenzie off a lineout just a half hour into the game. He hit a massive 50-22 to end the first half but it was unfortunately after the buzzer. Didn’t need to do much in the second half as the Chiefs had the game in the bag.
Honourable mentions: Viliami Fine (Moana Pasfika), Filipo Daugunu (Rebels)
10. Carter Gordon (Rebels)
Carter Gordon just bests Tane Edmed (Waratahs) and Rhys Patchell (Highlanders) for the spot after a near flawless match-winning showing against the Force. A week after five turnovers in a losing side against the Brumbies, Carter Gordon looked like Dan Carter against the Force, igniting the attack with precision and expert vision.
The young flyhalf took control of the game and made the big plays. A blindside switch resulted in his first try when he found the gap between two front rowers and he crashed over in the tackle of Nic White. On a scrum play in a similar position another switch by Carter set up Kellaway for his second with a lethal cutout pass that exposed English wing Harry Potter.
The Rebels had to fight back from big deficits almost the entire game, making Gordon’s performance all the more impressive. He pulled off a long range intercept try with a brilliant read on Ben Donaldson that changed the game. Down 34-24, the Rebels found two quick strikes after the No 10’s try to hit the lead 36-34.
He passed well in their shape, probed the line often and found half-break opportunities, scored twice, set up another and led the Rebels to a win they had no rights to. A confident Carter is a different man and one the Wallabies need to find.
Honourable mentions: Tane Edmed (Waratahs), Rhys Patchell (Highlanders)
9. Jake Gordon (Waratahs)
The Waratahs captain was everywhere against the Crusaders bringing a never-say-die attitude that paid dividends late in the second half. Gordon was there to clean up missed tackles, competing hard for every play.
His captaincy decisions were influential, firstly taking three points when on offer to keep the score ticking which built a 16-10 lead despite the Crusaders scoring two tries to one. He gambled before the half looking for a knockout blow with three scrums from five out with the Crusaders down a man, which unfortunately were all bombed. Gordon had a try on offer on an 8-9 play that Langi Gleeson fumbled. Fortunately the Tahs still struck on the last play to reward the decision to turn down more points.
With the game in the balance at 23-17 it was Gordon who made the big plays. An intercept of David Havili from his own 22 sparked a 50 metre break. On the next phase a Tane Edmed cross-field kick landed into the open arms of reserve wing Triston Reilly. Then he pinched another loose ball for a long range try himself to put the game out of reach at 37-17.
Honourable mentions: Folau Fakatava (Highlanders), Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)
8. Hoskins Sotutu (Blues)
A hat-trick to the Blues No 8 continued his hot start to the season. Sotutu is back with a vengeance after missing World Cup selection with five tries in the opening two weeks. The ball carrying force was central to the Blues game plan going through the middle with brute force as the big men rumbled over the Highlanders.
Sotutu logged 15 carries and scored his three tries from close range with too much power for the Highlanders to handle. He added a try assist with an offload to halfback Taufa Funaki close to the line. On defence he added a turnover and completed 10 tackles for a big day out in Melbourne.
Honourable mention: Harry Wilson (Reds), Braydon Iose (Hurricanes), Luke Jacobson (Chiefs)
7. Charlie Gamble (Waratahs)
The Tahs openside was immense as the defensive leader for his side. Gamble was in the thick of the front line causing massive problems for the Crusaders. He completed 21 of 24 tackles and produced two turnovers. In the tackle he held up ball carriers and slowed down the ball. The Crusaders ruck speed was more than 3 seconds for a third of the time and Gamble had a big influence over that.
Honourable mention: Elia Canakaivata (Drua), Peter Lakai (Hurricanes), Fraser McReight (Reds)
6. TK Howden (Hurricanes)
At blindside young TK Howden makes the team after an impressive showing in his first start of the season after Devan Flanders’ injury. Howden made a statement early by putting a shot on Wallaby midfielder Hunter Paisami, forcing a turnover in the tackle. The No 6 showed nice touches as the lead pod runner, his passing game offering a good link to the backs. He carried strongly with extra leg drive making good yards. He finished with 10 carries, 18 tackles, and one turnover.
Honourable mentions: Fergus Lee-Warner (Waratahs), Sean Withy (Highlanders), Akira Ioane (Blues)
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes)
Often plagued by discipline issues, Walker-Leawere was influential against the Reds in a positive manner. With the Reds not competing on lineout throws in the first half, the Hurricanes set-piece ran smoothly, Walker-Leawere taking five targets. The big lock got through 17 tackles as the Hurricanes made the Reds work hard for every point. He added three turnovers, including two at the breakdown. One of the steals rubbed out a key Reds’ possession in the first half on his own five metre line, and a tackle on Reds’ prop Peni Ravai essentially saved the game. Ravai knocked on in Walker-Leawere’s tackle in the process of scoring just 10 minutes from full-time.
4. Jed Holloway (Waratahs)
A surprise selection after a clumsy showing last week, Holloway was a turnover machine against the Reds. However, this week the Wallaby lock was influential as the Tahs pack put the blowtorch on the Crusaders. He eliminated the costly handling errors and had two lineout steals, one in a crucial position inside the Tahs’ 22. The lock was dominate at times in defence, helping the Tahs defence throw off the Crusaders’ breakdown. In combination with Fergus Lee-Warner and Charlie Gamble, the forwards really made life tough for the Crusaders’ ball carriers.
Honourable mention: Jamie Hannah (Crusaders)
3. Jermaine Ainsley (Highlanders)
The veteran tighthead was impressive alongside All Black Ethan de Groot and hooker Henry Bell as the Highlanders kept the fight up against the Blues. Ainsley was subbed in the 43rd minute along with the entire front row, at which point the Highlanders lost all ascendency. He made 19 tackles while on the pitch and the Highlanders set-piece held up well against the all-star Blues pack.
Honourable mentions: Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes)
2. Mahe Vailanu (Waratahs)
The nuggety hooker got a piece of the Crusaders’ pack with 10 tackles, forcing one turnover. More importantly, he had the Tah’s lineout operating at 100 per cent with seven from seven. Although the scrums were a mixed bag, Vailanu also added some punch in the carry game with eight carries. Kept a clean sheet when it came to giving away penalties and overall produced an all-round valuable performance in the big win.
Honourable mentions: Matt Faessler (Reds), Asafo Aumua (Hurricanes)
1. Angus Bell (Waratahs)
The Wallaby prop made his presence felt with 13 carries to power the Tah’s attack. Bell beat four defenders as he consistently won gain line. The scrums were a mixed bag and closely fought contest, both sides won plenty of penalties. Bell ended up copping two, but the Waratahs front row definitely got their own back on more than one occasion. In defence Bell added eight tackles.
Honourable mentions: Abraham Pole (Moana Pasifika), Xavier Numia (Hurricanes)
Comments on RugbyPass
Is this the team of the week or the team of the weak? Otherwise I’m at a loss to explain how this side is stacked with Waratahs, who played decently but hardly with championship-winning flair to beat the weakest Crusaders side in a decade. I’m assuming the author didn’t watch the Blues blow away the Drua or the Chiefs destroy the Brumbies. Stephen Perofeta and Damien McKenzie were in blinding form, and showed infinitely more nous in directing their games than Carter Gordon did in his.4 Go to comments
there he is - pure class Antoine Dupont inspired France win first men’s HSBC SVNS title in 19 years with 21-0 victory in final over Great Britain in Los Angeles53 Go to comments
When are they going to get rid of Dweba? He _still_ can't throw in! At least Rasnaber didn't keep him in the Boks, even if it did cost a test against the ABs that they still crow about, when they realised how useless he was, and - like the Stormers - lost them a game.2 Go to comments
Rubbish. Dmac and Perofeta were the stand out 1/5's..no else came close…4 Go to comments
I wouldn't be writing the Crusaders off yet,I think the Chiefs are looking awesome (clearly best 10 in competition),but an observation I just want to put out there.After watching Landers v Blues, (Landers could have won),are Landers greatly better than last year or are Blues possibly not as good as last yrar11 Go to comments
ar·ro·gate _verb_ take or claim (something) without justification. Hmm. There is a team that comes to mind, but it’s not Ireland.13 Go to comments
Really like this guy. Great choice for that role.2 Go to comments
What a pathetic team. Ben do you watch rugby or just make this crap up?4 Go to comments
Cheers to Ireland for taking the Stephen Jones classic ‘arrogance’ tag. He usually levels that along with all his other bitterness at the All Blacks.13 Go to comments
World Rugby - HP pathways and player development manager, YAHOOO Cool the best Pathway for PI players not born in NZ is to let them play and develop for their nation. Raiwalui @ World Rugby Please put a stop to NZ and the Pacific Lions poaching PI players. Bula and Vinaka2 Go to comments
shut up Schalk junior, stick to your lanes the wine farm and the bokke. this is not your lane2 Go to comments
sure jordie made the tackle and the queensland player stayed on the field for a bit as well snd queeensland couldnt win the game and the hurricanes sacored in xtra time11 Go to comments
what’s Jeffery say now? Bula97 Go to comments
Interesting. Italy deserved to win that game. It’s a pity that nobody in the stadium knew the rules well enough at the time to actually have the kick retaken! Rugby rules are maddening.1 Go to comments
Good player. Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Barretts are they the most red carded siblings? Surely they must also be the most yellow carded siblings? It runs in the blood. Such grubby players, win at all costs.11 Go to comments
*Stormers were mauled by the bulls*. That’s the headline, thats what what happened. URC 30th March Bulls v Leinster top of table cracker. That front row, wow. Stormers were always going to struggle without Frans (back next week - been on a 4 month break, what a player, 3 world cup tournis, 2 golds, best prop in the world?) and Spicey plum (with Ulster) to match Wilco and Gerhard. Also Stormers should start with A-H Venter. I have never rated Dweba. Gerhard STEENEKAMP 1 Sti SITHOLE Johan GROBBELAAR 2 Joseph DWEBA Wilco LOUW 3 Neethling FOUCHÉ Ruan VERMAAK 4 Adré SMITH Ruan NORTJÉ 5 Ruben VAN HEERDEN Marco VAN STADEN 6 Deon FOURIE Reinhardt LUDWIG 7 Evan ROOS 32' Marcell COETZEE 8 Hacjivah DAYIMANI Not even going to mention the Backs but Bulls had that as well.2 Go to comments
Chiefs put on an impressive display of continuity-rugby. Their interchanges and backing up plays were extensive and it looked like their knowledge of where their support was, even many phases in was planned! The defense was also solid and took no prisoners. If Jacobson could bring that kind of play to the ABs, he would lock in 8 and allow Savea to take his natural 7 position.3 Go to comments
Hurricanes have a more cohesive look to them this year and plenty of steel in their game. Their confusing selections and hot/cold play may be in the past - perhaps the new coach has brought some clarity. Apart from Jordie’s clumsy effort, I though Roigard, Love, all three loosies, Walker-Leawere, Aumua, Proctor, Cameron and all the reserves had good outings. The Reds proved to be no easy-beats and Kiss has the forwards muscling up and working well together. Lakai hits hard and owned that 7 shirt - nice to have an option to the excellent Kirifi - perhaps even more of a hard hitter.11 Go to comments
Jones has made so many anti-Irish comments that it’s to be expected every time he opens his mouth. The man also recently claimed England shouldn’t train for the Ireland match rather each player decide what to do with the ball ‘when they receive it’. This will work ‘because they are professional players’. Bigots do tend to be idiots. This ‘arrogance’ accusation against Ireland is a cheap shot. Jones is building on dishonest comments by other idiots such as John Kirwan who decided Ireland were arrogant (coincidently just after we beat NZ in the series in NZ). The same John Kirwan was lamenting that NZ would not play France in the RWC final (before the NZ v Argentina semi final had even been played! Utterly arrogant and disrespectful to Argentina) Lots of projection with these morons. NB: While I’m at it Jones also states Ireland are the best team in the world. There is only evidence that Ireland is the best team in NH which puts them top 3 in the world. Irish punters are not claiming Ireland are best, but I am with Joel Stransky the jury is out until Ireland have faced SA and indeed NZ. If we win those 3 matches we are top of the rankings and there may be a case then. Before that disrespectful to RWC champs and runners up. Th banter is good for making the SA-IRL series huge though.13 Go to comments