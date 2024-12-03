Super Rugby-winning boss Chris Boyd joins Munster

Munster and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have announced the appointment of Chris Boyd as the province’s new performance consultant.

In his new position, Boyd will work closely with interim head coach Ian Costello and the coaching team to offer “support to the wider aspects of team performance”.

The addition of the former Hurricanes and Northampton Saints boss is a significant step in strengthening Munster’s coaching team after Graham Rowntree’s exit.

The Kiwi guided the Hurricanes to Super Rugby glory in 2016, before spending four years at Northampton between 2018 and 2022. Since leaving Franklin’s Gardens, he worked as a coaching consultant for Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Munster are in a state of flux currently following the exits of Rowntree and Andi Kyriacou, as well as the arrival of Alex Codling to their staff.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Chris’ experience and calibre join us for what will be a very busy period for the club,” Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said.

“We have a huge amount of trust and belief in our coaching group who have done an excellent job over the past month and the addition of Chris will supplement the talent we have in this area.”

Costello added: “We are fortunate to have an outstanding coaching group and support team in Munster. To be able to add someone of Chris’ experience and standing to that group is very exciting.”