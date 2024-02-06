South Africa Rugby workshop pushes to increase girls' participation and find more female coaches and referees

South Africa Rugby’s recent Community Rugby Workshop brought a push to increase the number of girls playing rugby and a desire to find more female rugby coaches and referees to the forefront of discussion.

The workshop was attended by 63 delegates from all 15 unions and the organisation’s President Mr Mark Alexander, CEO Rian Oberholzer, and Executive Council members, as well as key stakeholders such as SA Rugby Legends and schools; and was organised by SA Rugby’s Strategic Performance Management Department.

Alexander said: “This robust attendance is a testament to our collective commitment to the growth and advancement of rugby. The foundation of rugby is our strength in diversity and our constant pursuit of excellence, which underlines our motto, Stronger Together.”

Oberholzer stressed the importance of identifying gaps in the community game. He said: “The purpose of this workshop was clear — to address current limitations and create a roadmap for the sustainable growth of rugby in South Africa.

“It is crucial that we approach this task with inclusivity, ensuring that SA Rugby and its members stand united in our efforts. The intent was always to unite community rugby administrators and key stakeholders to cross-pollinate and learn. We have certainly done this.”

The CEO was also pleased that current limitations in the game in South Africa had been addressed.

“The workshop aligned with the ultimate goal of increased participation and sustainable growth in the sport, including male and female players, referees, coaches, and administrators,” he said.

“We need more educators, trainers and referees, and have asked the unions to nominate people accordingly. The same goes for the urgent prioritization of addressing the lack of qualified women’s coaches.”

In addition, Oberholzer also stated that all provincial unions would implement and endorse the new World Rugby T1 rugby programme.

“The emphasis of T1 rugby – which will now form part of our Get Into Rugby programme – is on fun, fitness, inclusion and time optimisation, which means it really is a game for everyone, played by anyone.

“This will go a long way in creating a sustainable pathway for amateur women’s rugby, with emphasis on the importance of girls playing rugby at the primary school level.”

Other pertinent topics during the workshop included discussions surrounding budgets, tackle height, safeguarding, referees, community initiatives, capacity building programmes, coaches, and BokSmart compliance.