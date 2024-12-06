South Africa reach a decision after vote over US investment

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) has rejected a proposal from the Ackerley Sports Group over investment in the sport’s commercial rights.

In a statement released earlier this year, SARU outlined the potential investment from the Seattle-based firm, saying: “A private equity partnership offers not just an immediate financial boost but also crucially provides the expertise, networks, and resources necessary to enhance the commercial value of South African rugby. This collaboration can position SA Rugby, the Springboks and, eventually, other teams for greater global prominence.”

The statement also emphasised that the Springboks were not being sold, stating: “The Springboks and all national teams will retain their existing management and ownership models.”

In a vote on Friday, seven of the 13 member unions vetoed the proposal, which fell below the 75 per cent majority that is required for approval.

The Ackerley Sports Group does have until the end of the month to provide a revised offer.

“The input and perspectives shared by our members have been invaluable, and we respect those perspectives,” said SARU president Mark Alexander.

“Our goal remains to secure a sustainable and prosperous future for South African Rugby, ensuring that we continue to grow and succeed on both the national and international stages.

“We remain committed to working transparently and inclusively as we navigate this process. We thank our members for their engagement and feedback and look forward to presenting revised proposals that reflect our collective vision and goals in due course.”

In South Africa’s statement last year, the Ackerley Sports Group was described as “an American company that is an expansion of an investment company established in 2002 by brothers Ted and Christopher Ackerley. Ackerley Partners have owned all or a part of several professional sports franchises in American basketball, ice hockey, soccer, and rugby, and recently partnered with 49ers Enterprises to assume majority control of the Leeds United Football Club.”