New Zealand sevens star nears return after ‘really tough’ two-year journey
The road back to the SVNS Series has been long, tough and eventful for Andrew Knewstubb, but finally, after two years away, the New Zealander is on the brink of a return.
Knewstubb, 28, suffered two devastating ACL ruptures, and an infection two weeks after his most recent knee operation saw him return to hospital.
As the 100+ game sevens veteran told New Zealand’s 1News last April, the second ACL injury was enough for him to question whether he was “ever going to be able to play rugby again.”
But Knewstubb, who Sam Dickson told RugbyPass took out the All Blacks Sevens’ Bronco with a time of 4:11, has been back training with his New Zealand teammates.
As reported by Newshub’s Ollie Ritchie, Knewstubb is “now in line” for a return with the All Blacks Sevens.
“The injury stuff has been really tough,’” Knewstubb told Newshub. “It just seems that when it rains it pours… like everything is going wrong.
“Every day just felt like a test, and every day I’ve just tried to answer that test and get through the test,” Knewstubb added.
“It’s taken a toll back home.
“I get home and my little dog is looking at me and wanting to go for a walk, and I’m like, ‘Come on, give me a chance to recover.’”
With the Olympic Games in Paris just over five months away, New Zealand has a bit of unfinished business after falling agonisingly short of gold in Tokyo three years ago.
New Zealand beat Argentina and Australia in pool play to move through to the quarter-finals and further wins over Canada and Great Britain saw them book their place in the gold medal match.
Fiji were waiting for them in the decider. Unfortunately for the Kiwis, their traditional sevens rivals were just too good as they won the match 27-12 at Tokyo Stadium.
“Losing in the final hit me hard, so I want to redeem that and go out and win gold,” he said.
All Black Cam Roigard stole the show in a brief two-day camp last month by ‘winning’ the pre-season 1.2km Bronco with a staggering time of 4 minutes and 12 seconds.
The Bronco tasks athletes with a gruelling fitness test. They must run 20, 40 and 60m five times each without stopping.
Roigard’s staggering Bronco time seemed nigh on impossible to beat – but New Zealand sevens veteran Sam Dickson revealed otherwise.
After walking off the field at HBF Park on day three at SVNS Perth late last month, Dickson revealed that Knewstubb may actually hold the quickest time.
“That’s pretty sharp from Cam Roigard,” Dickson told RugbyPass in Perth. “He’s got a motor on him.
“Andrew Knewstubb, he’s our little rabbit. He’d run, I think 4.11 as well to be honest not too long ago. He’s coming back from an ACL, back-to-back ACL (injuries). He’s pretty fit at the moment.
“Most of us big forwards are about 4.30, just under, just over. Got a couple in the fives but they’re more power athletes than endurance.”
The SVNS Series heads to North America later this month with stops in Vancouver and LA. The SVNS LA is from March 1 to 3 and tickets can be bought HERE.
Comments on RugbyPass
Fantastic article Adam, interviews and all. Well done. really good read and I agree with your summation. South Otago and Otago Country must have a good system with super coaches. Yes Browny and Crazy latta from down there. I think Billy Bush also play for Toko and maybe Anton Oliver. I truly hope the AB’s pick local players from local systems instead of poaching from the Pacific island. You have the players do it. Otherwise ABS become the Pacific Lions. I know it is my hobby horse but NZ should pick NZ. I also believe PI would be better of if they could pick their best players. it is a win-win.1 Go to comments
Take the kick . How long does it normally take . Yes . About 40 seconds , so Ford was trying to save 20 seconds . Matt Dawson says Ford should take greater control of the game. Both these from a 90 odd cap player . If you have to point this out then its already useless as it should already be happening . THIS is why England just cannot do any better than average . Watching Ireland , their brand new 10 was just top class . Ford is utterly pedestrian in comparison . Or is it that other teams are plainly better coached. And better selected.4 Go to comments
Michael Cheika’s views ok, Pat Lam’s views maybe, sometimes - Matt Williams’s views - Hell NO. You lost me there. Gatland is also saying more bizarre things these days. Mute button comes out. > As Pat Lam implies, the whole rugby world is waiting: ‘No fear, keep going’. That is not going to happen. Not sure why people have obsessions on fast open style play all the time, everytime. We do have rugby 7s for that. I feel robbed when it takes 20 mins or longer to have the first scrum. I love scrums. that’s why Damian Willemse called for a scrum, because the french wanted kick tennis and were avoiding scrums v boks. I can remember when some teams had better lineout winning percentages so their opposition did not kick the ball out once. Teams adapt. Running from 22 is highly prone to penalty turn over in a kickable zone. I want to see, scrums, lineouts, free kicks, mauls, back line moves, first phase tries, 23 phase tries, no tries, penalties drop goals. I want it all. I don’t care how fast or slow the game is. I like the diversity. A 100 minute+ game with extra time is sweet. There is no silver bullet, there is not one formula. The game keeps evolving year by year, team by team coach by coach, ref by ref. You become good with one approach, like blitz defense, or box kicks and another team will copy, if all copy then you have to evolve again. Who knows flared trousers are back in? You just have to beat the team in front of you, however tactically and strategically possible.25 Go to comments
A much better game than the two boring games yesterday A lot more active5 Go to comments
Casey an 8? You having a laugh?5 Go to comments
Good article Nick. The Premiership is certainly my Northern Hemisphere comp of choice these days - even Sarries play some nice rugby now and how can anyone except a Leicester fan not enjoy watching Northampton. I've been disappointed in the Six Nations so far though, only Ireland is playing good rugby. I wonder whether the French just play too much rugby.25 Go to comments
Puff piece by written by World Rugby to try and deflect from what was a complete collapse in the officiating process at the end. Oh and Ben Smith if you must write about the rules maybe read the rule book. DVM was onside for the interception as the ball was in open play as no ruck had been formed.5 Go to comments
Such a great player. I hope she bounces back quickly.1 Go to comments
What would make this conversation more interesting would be some mention of what the change in law/s should be. Lots of complaining. Not a lot of thinking.2 Go to comments
Very good ratings and analysis. Completely agree with all said. Definitely need to find a couple of good locks. Dino Lamb badly missed. Plus Negri and Cannone. Big job on Quesadas hands. Pinpoint few youngsters and start bringing them through from u20. Young Odiase might be worth bringing into the squad. But doubt they will win a game in this year’s six nations. Wales best chance. They need a settled 15 as well, Carlo Mey looked a good prospect in that position. But they need more experience. I’d be in favour of adding Georgia and Portugal to the six nations. And also have 8 teams in the rugby nations Cup. With a promotion playoff system, so the team trying to get into the 8 nations always earns the right to be there.1 Go to comments
Not sure which 6N Ferris is following. I thought England showed definite improvement. Their defence looked better. Keeping Wales scoreless in the second half tells the story, surely, after shipping tries against Italy in week 1. With France and Ireland’s attacking capabilities, in this years 6N - Englands best chances are focusing on a super stingy defence and a kicker who can slot goals. That’s what it’s going to take for England to beat France and Ireland - not trying to razzle and dazzle on attack. With a young team and new coaches. Thats foolish. England have shown time and again what they can do in knockout games. Treat each of the next games as a knockout game, grind out the win. I think the aggressive rush defence will get under Ireland and France’s skin in particular.3 Go to comments
This law isn’t new, he knows this is the case so it was just stupid on his part.4 Go to comments
Make sure you say “Irish” pundit in there. I am sure if it been a pundit from any other country it would have been just “Pundit slams Wales…”.6 Go to comments
So, do McCloskey and Henderson not qualify for points or something?5 Go to comments
Based on recent historical evidence, playing NZ at Stade Francais might be harder.2 Go to comments
Let me help, George. 1. George Ford insists goalkickers will be compelled to modify their routines after he was the victim of a controversial refereeing decision in England’s victory on Saturday. - Yes. Yes they will. 2. “It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m trying to use the full shot-clock time as we’ve got men in the (sin) bin,” - Read the laws of the game. 3. “You’re at the back of your stance, you have your routine, and if adjusting your feet like that is initiating your run-up then…“ - Don’t adjust your feet at the back of your run-up. Especially after you’d already stood still. For 3 seconds. And then “adjusted”. 4. “Some of us kickers are going to have to stand like statues at the back of our run-up now.“ - Yes. Yes they will. Not “some”. All of them. You’re welcome George.4 Go to comments
So what should Gatland do, Hannah? Pull a flyhalf out of his *ss? What a stupid comment.6 Go to comments
Irish has beens all over Load of rubbish6 Go to comments
Does the TMO need to see conclusive evidence of THE PLAYER grounding the ball? Does the conclusive evidence need to be VISUAL? So even if we see the ball apparently on the ground does the TMO need to see player clearly exerting down pressure on the grounded? If so then technically correct call. If there just needs to be conclusive evidence (not necessarily visual) then they must aware the try (as no other possibility is possible). IMO the question should be: if a referee had this view of the play in real time would he have awarded the try? Again the answer is yes. I think there needs to be an ‘I don’t know option’ from the ref with the visual display allowing ref or TMO to make a call as if real time.8 Go to comments
The ref allowing Wales to charge at the kick was a pretty poor interpretation of the Laws, which say that they can charge when the kicker “moves in any direction to begin their approach to the kick.” Ford moved, and the revised Law allows for movement in any direction, but he was not by any reasonable definition beginning his approach. He moved away from the ball, and stood still.8 Go to comments