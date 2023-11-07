Scotland and Edinburgh receive mixed injury update
Scotland and Edinburgh captain Jamie Ritchie is nearing a return to action after sustaining a shoulder injury in his country’s World Cup campaign.
The flanker went off early last month at the Stade de France in Scotland’s crunch final pool match against Ireland, as Gregor Townsend’s side were eliminated from the World Cup. He has been out of action since then as Edinburgh played their first three matches of their United Rugby Championship campaign.
Sean Everitt’s side confirmed today that the 27-year-old has returned to training and will be available for Edinburgh after this weekend’s action.
While Ritchie is nearing a return, another back row has joined their injury list. Scotland flanker Hamish Watson will be out for “several weeks” according to the club after suffering a facial injury in the loss to Leinster on Saturday. The back row will still receive a boost this week for URC leaders Connacht’s visit to the Scottish capital with the return of Fiji No8 Viliame Mata, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since the World Cup.
Elsewhere, Darcy Graham is expected to return later this month from a hip injury, as are lock Sam Skinner from a knee injury and Scott Steele from another hip injury.
