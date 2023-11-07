Select Edition

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 14 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like 'fighting a raccoon' Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can't - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

United Rugby Championship

Scotland and Edinburgh receive mixed injury update

By Josh Raisey
Jamie Ritchie of Scotland reacts as he leaves the field after receiving medical treatment during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Stade de France on October 07, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Scotland and Edinburgh captain Jamie Ritchie is nearing a return to action after sustaining a shoulder injury in his country’s World Cup campaign.

The flanker went off early last month at the Stade de France in Scotland’s crunch final pool match against Ireland, as Gregor Townsend’s side were eliminated from the World Cup. He has been out of action since then as Edinburgh played their first three matches of their United Rugby Championship campaign.

Sean Everitt’s side confirmed today that the 27-year-old has returned to training and will be available for Edinburgh after this weekend’s action.

Jake White after a weekend in which his Bulls team produced the only away win in the URC
Jake White after a weekend in which his Bulls team produced the only away win in the URC

While Ritchie is nearing a return, another back row has joined their injury list. Scotland flanker Hamish Watson will be out for “several weeks” according to the club after suffering a facial injury in the loss to Leinster on Saturday. The back row will still receive a boost this week for URC leaders Connacht’s visit to the Scottish capital with the return of Fiji No8 Viliame Mata, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since the World Cup.

Elsewhere, Darcy Graham is expected to return later this month from a hip injury, as are lock Sam Skinner from a knee injury and Scott Steele from another hip injury.

