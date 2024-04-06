Saracens player ratings vs Bordeaux | Investec Champions Cup 2023/24

Player ratings: Saracens had an almighty task trying to beat Bordeaux-Begles in France following their 55-15 shellacking in January, and they fell well short again.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 45-12 loss does not look as bad, but it was not much better in truth as the hosts raced away in the second-half.

The London outfit were comprehensively beaten up, bringing their Investec Champions Cup campaign to an end, and with it ending the European careers in black for the contingent of Saracens who are set to leave at the end of the season. Here’s how the players rated:

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Saracens XV

15 Elliot Daly – 5

Prevented all 151kg of Ben Tameifuna from scoring with some sensational try line defence in the opening ten minutes, but manhandled by Tevita Tatafu for Bordeaux’s second try after the break.

14 Sean Maitland – 5

Hard to pick holes in a player’s performance after they could barely get involved in the game. Perhaps could have helped Daly out more to bundle Tevita Tatafu when Saracens were still in the game early in the second half.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 6 Tries 2 6 Conversions 1 0 Drop Goals 0 116 Carries 89 9 Line Breaks 1 14 Turnovers Lost 17 3 Turnovers Won 5

13 Lucio Cinti – 4

Maybe had an even quieter game than Sean Maitland. Should have asked for the match ball after the final whistle just to see what it felt like.

12 Nick Tompkins – 6

Didn’t see a lot of action ball in hand, but was called upon a fair amount in defence as Bordeaux peppered his channel. Stood up to the challenge and even added a breakdown penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

11 Alex Lewington – 4

A nice 50-22 early on, but missed a crucial tackle in build-up to the first try of the match. Produced a shocking knock-on when a try looked likely, which would have clawed his side back into the match, but didn’t make the same mistake late on.

10 Alex Goode – 5

Had big boots to fill replacing Owen Farrell and tried to impress his own style on the game with some probing kicks and jinking runs but rarely had any go-forward. Loose pass for Louis Bielle-Biarrey first try as he tried to force the game.

9 Ivan van Zyl – 3

Had a tough afternoon against a bruising Bordeaux pack, and was caught out on a few occasions by them with ball in hand. Sloppy distribution from the base at times.

1 Mako Vunipola – 5

Pinged at the scrum on one occasion, but contributed to Sarries’ first-half defensive effort before only lasting ten minutes after the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

2 Jamie George (c) – 5

Like most Saracens players, it’s hard to judge Jamie George on anything other than his defence as that was all they had to do most of the time. Strong in that department.

3 Christian Judge – 4

Marched back ten metres after a penalty, which was not needed in a game when his side were under the cosh.

4 Maro Itoje – 4

Industrious in defence as ever, but his yellow for an intentional knock-on was akin to a goalkeeper diving to save a shot rather than an attempted catch. Proved costly and should not have come from a man of his experience.

5 Hugh Tizard – 5

Threw his weight around for the 50 minutes he was on the field, which was all he could do really.

6 Theo McFarland – 7

The pick of Saracen’s forwards. Integral to their strong defensive effort early on, and caused some trouble for the hosts’ lineout.

7 Ben Earl – 5

Busy performance but didn’t produce the breaks and powerful runs we have grown accustomed to from him recently. Penalised while trying to stop a juggernaut pack at the breakdown. The way he was suppressed perhaps summed up the chasm between English and French sides.

8 Billy Vunipola – 5

Left the field after an hour in what was his last Saracens performance in Europe. In the end he suffered the same fate as many of his teammates up front- battered and bruised.

Replacements

16 Theo Dan – 6

Made another statement to start with some punchy carries during his cameo.

17 Eroni Mawi – 6

Won a scrum penalty within minutes of coming on and carried well.

18 Marco Riccioni – 4

Quiet in his half hour on the field as it was basically one-way traffic.

19 Juan Martin Gonzalez – 4

Not a lot of mention.

20 Tom Willis – 6

Not pleasant coming on when your side are second best, but got a try to salvage some credibility.

21 Gareth Simpson – 5

Failed to track Damian Penaud’s run for Bordeaux’s third.

22 Manu Vunipola – 5

Looked lively on the few occasions he got the ball in his hands after coming on.

23 Olly Hartley – N/A