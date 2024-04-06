112kg Bath flanker Hill skins England wing Feyi-Waboso over 50 metres

For a player that stands at 1.96 metres and weighs 112 kgs, Bath flanker Ted Hill showed to the rest of Europe that he can shift on Saturday.

The two-cap England forward has always been known to have a freakish top speed, but few would have known he could gallop quite as well as he showed against Exeter Chiefs in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 encounter at Sandy Park.

Playing a match in wildly tempestuous conditions, the 25-year-old took advantage of a swirling Bath box kick to pluck the ball out of the air at the halfway line. He then stampeded his way to the tryline from 50 metres out.

That achievement is impressive enough for a player of his side, but it is made all the more staggering by the fact that England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso was in hot pursuit of him but could not catch up.

Now Feyi-Waboso does not need to prove what a speed merchant he is to anyone, so the fact that he could barely keep up with Hill over 50 metres says something about the Bath man’s top speed.

In the Exeter star’s defence, he was turning while Hill had momentum after chasing the Bath kick while, but they more or less started from the same position and had a foot-race from the halfway line. But he could barely close the gap on the flanker 22kg heavier than him.

Take a look at the try:

Exeter Chiefs: 1 Scott Sio, 2 Jack Yeandle, 3 Ehren Painter, 4 Rusi Tuima, 5 Dafydd Jenkins (c), 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Christ Tshiunza, 8 Ross Vintcent, 9 Tom Cairns, 10 Harvey Skinner, 11 Olly Woodburn, 12 Ollie Devoto, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 15 Josh Hodge

Replacements: 16 Jack Innard, 17 Danny Southworth, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Lewis Pearson, 20 Greg Fisilau, 21 Stu Townsend, 22 Will Haydon-Wood, 23 Zack Wimbush

Bath Rugby: 1 Beno Obano, 2 Tom Dunn, 3 Thomas du Toit, 4 Quinn Roux, 5 Charlie Ewels, 6 Ted Hill, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Alfie Barbeary, 9 Ben Spencer (c), 10 Finn Russell, 11 Will Muir, 12 Cameron Redpath, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 14 Joe Cokanasiga, 15 Matt Gallagher

Replacements: 16 Niall Annett, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Elliott Stooke, 20 Miles Reid, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Orlando Bailey, 23 Jaco Coetzee