Samoa rock Japan as captain Leitch red carded

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

2

Ireland players on facing World Cup's so-called Pool of Death

3

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode

4

'Missed out on £100k insurance payout by 43 seconds'

5

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Rugby World Cup stories: Chickens, 'The Terminator' and Ian Rush - How Samoa shocked the world

How donated chickens, a team talk in a castle and a broken fax machine powered Samoa to a stunning Rugby World Cup debut

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

The in-camp Wallabies reaction to Eddie Jones' latest high profile axing

Rugby Photographer of the Year wants your entries

Summer Nations Series to trial major new card system

Why Sam Whitelock is as hungry as ever to play for the All Blacks

More International More News

Trending Video

The All Blacks' kicking game is dangerous | The Breakdown

The All Blacks possess kicking threats across the park, their multiple playmakers were at their best against the Springboks in Auckland, impressing former All Blacks on The Breakdown.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 20 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments More News
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 44 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments More News
International

Samoa rock Japan as captain Leitch red carded

By Ian Cameron
Japan's Michael Leitch (L) walks off after receiving a red card during the rugby union match between Japan and Samoa in the Lipvitan D Challenge Cup at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo on July 22, 2023. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

In a gripping Pacific Nations Cup encounter at the Sapporo Dome, Samoa claimed a narrow 24-22 victory over hosts Japan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan scored first through Amato Fakatava, who powered through the defensive line to score a try. Seungsin Lee added the extra points with a successful conversion, giving Japan an early 7-0 advantage. A further penalty for Lee stretched the lead to 10-0.

Samoa, however, quickly regrouped and their efforts soon paid off when Alamanda Motuga breached Japan’s defense and crossed the try line for a 5-pointer.

Former Wallaby standoff Christian Leali’ifano added the conversion.

The match took a dramatic turn when Japan’s Michael Leitch was shown a red card, leaving Japan with a numerical disadvantage.

The game continued to be a tightly contested battle however, with Lee’s boot keeping Japan in front.

The momentum swung towards Samoa’s favour when Jonathan Taumateine bulldozed his way through Japan’s defense to score another try just after halftime, once again aided by Leali’ifano’s successful conversion which put Samoa into the lead for the first time.

Despite being a man down, Japan fought valiantly, adding more pressure on Samoa.

Seungsin Lee’s successful penalty goals kept Japan in contention, but Samoa managed to hold their ground, with Tumua Manu eventually scoring for the visiting side in the 61st minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resulting conversion was the last score of the game.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder? Are the All Blacks heading for a repeat of their classic World Cup blunder?
Search